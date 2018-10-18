×
WWE/NXT News: [SPOILER] Huge 4 vs 4 match set for NXT TakeOver WarGames

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
54   //    18 Oct 2018, 07:45 IST

This will be huge!
This will be huge!

What's the story?

At tonight's NXT tapings in Full Sail, a huge match has been set for NXT TakeOver War Games.

The Undisputed ERA will face off against Pete Dunne, Ricochet and the War Raiders in the WarGames structure!


In case you didn't know...

WWE brought back WarGames for NXT TakeOver Houston last year in November, with the name being derived from the match originally used in NWA and WCW.

While competing in a slightly different variation of the structure to the original, The Undisputed ERA, then only comprising of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, took on SAnitY, and new teammate Roderick Strong with the Authors of Pain. The Undisputed ERA would pick up the win.


The heart of the matter

Well, this year's WarGames match has been set. As opposed to last year, it was confirmed at tonight's NXT tapings in Full Sail that this year's WarGames will see a four-on-four match instead of a Triple Threat.

After a huge brawl, it was confirmed that the team of the Undisputed ERA - consisting of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong - will take on the team of Pete Dunne, Ricochet and the War Raiders.

For the Undisputed ERA, all four men have competed in the structure before, with Roderick Strong teaming with the Authors of Pain to face off against his three current faction partners in a nine-man Triple Threat variaton of the match.

What's next?

NXT TakeOver: WarGames emanates from the STAPLES Center on the eve of Survivor Series on Saturday, November 17th, live on the WWE Network.

While we don't know too much about the card, with this match confirmed, the event is already a must-see!

What do you think of this year's War Games match? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
