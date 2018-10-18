WWE/NXT News: [SPOILER] Two new signings officially debut at NXT Full Sail tapings

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News // 18 Oct 2018, 07:15 IST

The NXT tapings saw some new faces!

What's the story?

Well, you never know what might happen at NXT's tapings, and tonight saw not one, but two television debuts as new signings Matt Riddle and Mia Yim made their first Full Sail bows as official WWE Superstars.

Not only that, but Mercedes Martinez also wrestled a match, hinting that she may soon follow in her fellow Mae Young Classic competitor's footsteps.

In case you didn't know...

Both Matt Riddle and Mia Yim made huge news when they signed with WWE in recent weeks, and both stars have taken their respective bows between the yellow ropes at house shows since.

Matt Riddle wrestled his first match as an official NXT Superstar at Sanford, Florida during an NXT Live show in late September against Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner. Mi Yim made her in-ring debut at another house show in Fort Pierce one week later, defeating Aaliyah.

The heart of the matter

Well, tonight's NXT tapings at Full Sail saw both Matt Riddle and Mia Yim in action for the first time in Full Sail, where both performed in their first televised NXT match as fully fledged WWE Superstars.

Matt Riddle faced off against Luke Menzies, where the King of Bros quickly disposed of Menzies via submission.

Mia Yim, meanwhile, would yet again grab a victory over Aaliyah.

It's also interesting to note that Mercedes Martinez faced off against Nikki Cross. Martinez was billed as a "mystery opponent" for Cross, which could further the claims that she may well be more prominent on WWE television in the future.

#NXTFSLive



Mercedes Martinez took Nikki Cross to Suplex City. pic.twitter.com/QXoWpQrjza — Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) October 18, 2018

What's next?

Well, it looks like we'll be seeing both Matt Riddle and Mia Yim on television very soon. Maybe even in time to build towards a TakeOver appearance.

As for Mercedes Martinez, I guess that's one to watch...

