WWE NXT on USA (01/29/20) preview: The One with the Dusty Cup Finals

The BroserWeights are BroserReady (sorry, sorry, I'll see myself out)

Well, my friends - it's our first post-Royal Rumble NXT, and it looks like the Black and Yellow brand isn't planning on slowing down tonight.

I'm Kevin C. Sullivan and I do the weekly live coverage of NXT on USA (which I encourage you to check out tonight), and now I'll be doing the weekly preview, as well. Starting right... now.

#5. The Dusty Cup finals are going down tonight

The BroserWeights and the Grizzled Young Veterans

It's fascinating how much people love the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament every year, isn't it? It's as if there's actually a lot of interest in tag team wrestling. Especially when there's actual tag teams involved and not just "hey, let's put these two guys together for no particular reason."

Well, OK, so one of the teams in the finals actually is one of "those teams", but at least they admited it.

That's right, the "BroserWeights" (shut up, that's a great name) meet NXT UK's Grizzled Young Veterans (also a great name) in this year's Dusty Cup finals. The winners not only join the ranks of the Undisputed ERA and the Authors of Pain (as well as mish-mash teams like Samoa Joe and Finn Balor) and walk (well... drive home, probably) with the actual Cup, but also get themselves a NXT Tag Team Championship match in the future - presumably at NXT TakeOver: Portland next month.

It's anybody's guess who pulls this one off, but stories of Riddle's backstage heat notwithstanding (that guy's always pissing somebody off, anyway), my money's still on the GYVs. They're already getting a big push in NXT UK, and I can't really see the BroserWeights really continuing on as a team once the tournament is over.

Speaking of NXT TakeOver: Portland...

1 / 5 NEXT