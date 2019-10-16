WWE NXT on USA Network (October 16, 2019): Matches, Predictions, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT is now in high gear as they prepare for yet another episode featuring several important matches on the card. This episode will mark the official in-ring return of Tommaso Ciampa, who will be returning to face Angel Garza.

Also on the card, Pete Dunne will be looking for some measure of payback on Damian Priest, after the star got 'The Bruiserweight' Pete Dunne's attention by attacking him.

Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic have been amazing in the ring lately, with each man already getting one win each. Now, the two NXT Superstars will be squaring off in a rubber match.

Finally, Tegan Nox is making a return to NXT after being away for months. She was last seen in the Mae Young Classic tournament of 2018, where she suffered a knee injury. This will be her first match since recovering from said injury.

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 16th October 2019 (USA), 18th October (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch WWE NXT in the US and UK?

NXT can be watched live in the United States on the USA Network.

The show will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom yet but can be watched on the WWE Network 24 hours after the show is broadcast in the USA.

How and where to watch WWE NXT in the UK and India?

NXT cannot be watched live in India as it is not being broadcast live, but much like the United Kingdom, it will be available 24 hours after the broadcast in the United States.

