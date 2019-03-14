WWE NXT: 5 Points to note- Gargano lays Ciampa out, Championship match confirmed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.02K // 14 Mar 2019, 09:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a fantastic episode of WWE NXT we just witnessed

I've generally liked the wrestling that WWE has put on this week. NXT was just as good as ever. There were only three matches during the show, but each of them was a match with major consequences. Of course, the angle that played out at the end was an absolute masterstroke.

NXT has been the most consistent brand all year long when it comes to pure quality. Every single match has a point and is not a device to merely kill time. Every single segment is a small piece in a larger puzzle, coming together to show us a glimpse of what the larger picture actually looks like.

I love reviewing NXT. And here is this week's review!

Be sure to leave a comment in the section below...

#5 Blistering main event match

When you book Aleister Black and Ricochet in a tag team match against #DIY for a cup as coveted as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, you know that the result will be absolutely stunning. The four men know each other very well, and the announcers cried themselves hoarse calling what was a great main event match. Ultimately, it was Ricochet and Aleister Black that advanced.

I've not been a fan of this pairing because I've always felt both men have more equity as singles stars than as a unit. But then again, the two men deliver on every single occasion and their matches are absolutely incredible. I suppose they may be the most popular babyface tag team in all of WWE, at the moment, except for The Usos.

I think these two men will go on to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and challenge the War Raiders at TakeOver. What a clash that can potentially be.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement