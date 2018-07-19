WWE/NXT Potential Spoiler: New signing debuts at NXT tapings

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.24K // 19 Jul 2018, 07:16 IST

Tonight's NXT tapings were action-packed

What's the story?

After signing with WWE recently and only joining up with the Performance Center this week, one new WWE Superstar has already debuted at tonight's NXT tapings.

Keith Lee faced off against Marcel Barthel for the first time as a WWE Superstar, and Lee got off to a winning start!

In case you didn't know...

Keith Lee was reportedly offered a deal by WWE back in March according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and faced Kassius Ohno in a match at Axxess during WrestleMania weekend.

Standing at 6-foot-2, the 320-pound Texan Lee hit the news when he appeared in the crowd during Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan’s NXT Title Match at TakeOver: Chicago II.

Lee is also a former member of the Texas A&M football squad and had been courted by sports agents to pursue a career on the gridiron - but he chose to follow his dreams and pursue a wrestling career. Lee is truly "Limitless" as his agility and power know no bounds, as he destroys preconceptions about what it means to be a super-heavyweight.

Keith Lee was officially announced as a WWE wrestler this week.

Keith Lee was a huge indie star

The heart of the matter

Keith Lee debuted for WWE tonight at the NXT tapings against Marcel Barthel. Lee looks to be going by "Keith Lee" and still using his "Limitless" nickname on the yellow brand, too.

Scoop #29: Keith Lee is in NXT pic.twitter.com/29BUnFvolP — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 19, 2018

Lee made short work of Barthel in what was essentially a showpiece match to introduce Limitless to the NXT crowd, and the giant star beat Barthel with his fireman's carry into a jackhammer style finisher.

Scoop #30: Keith Lee defeats Marcel Barthel pic.twitter.com/BmsqNfpwWT — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 19, 2018

What's next?

Well, there's no confirmation as to whether this match will be televised or if it was just for the house, like Ricochet and War Machine's NXT debuts - but in a world of social media, nothing is a secret any more.

It's awesome to see NXT throw Lee in at the deep end, though. He's an experienced star and one that will have the crowd in the palm of his hand in no time.

What do you think about WWE signing Keith Lee? Let us know in the comments.