WWE NXT Preview: Adam Cole's next challenge, huge revenge match on the card (December 12, 2019)

Is the 'Iron Man' of NXT prepared for war?

This week, the WWE NXT card will feature a few incredible matches that are bound to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. In a few hours, we will see the top Superstars of the Black and Gold brand engage in high-quality matches to extend the ongoing storylines.

Apart from a title bout, tonight’s match-card features a revenge match and a triple-threat match to determine the next challenger for the brand’s most coveted prize.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at what can unfold on this week’s NXT.

#4 Triple-threat match to determine the #1 contender for NXT Championship (Keith Lee vs Tommaso Ciampa vs Finn Balor)

Take. My. Money!

In the closing moments of the last week’s show, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Finn Balor will lock horns in a triple-threat match to determine the next challenger for Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

All these three men will give their best in the upcoming match that is expected to be the main event of the show. Ciampa is already engaged in a feud with Cole as he is determined to get his hands on ‘Goldie’, something that he was forced to relinquish after sustaining an unfortunate injury earlier this year.

Finn Balor, who shocked the world by attacking Cole two weeks ago, is also gearing up to enter the title challenge as he prepares to establish his dominance in the Black and Gold brand once again. These two Superstars will have to look out for an added threat in Lee who is quickly becoming the force to reckon with.

The winner of this match will challenge Cole for the NXT Championship next week.

