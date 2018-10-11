WWE NXT Results, 10th October 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Oct 2018, 06:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Huge Triple Threat North American Championship Title Match main event on NXT

NXT is starting to get very interesting with the Undisputed ERA seemingly hell bent on adding to their list of enemies on an hourly basis. However, the main event for this episode saw Ricochet defend his North American Championship against Pete Dunne and TUE's leader Adam Cole in a huge triple threat title match.

Also taking place on tonight's show was one-on-one action between two of NXT's less utilised stars, 'NXT's Finest' Kona Reeves and fairly new addition to the roster, Keith Lee as well as a verbal confrontation between Tomasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream.

Finally, we got more development with the 'who attacked Aleister Black' storyline with Nikki Cross pretty much ready to spill the beans. Will we finally find out who the culprit of the car-park calamity is? Well, you'll have to read on to find out, we're obviously not going to give it away in the intro!

#1. Nikki Cross interrupts Velveteen Dream and Tomasso Ciampa's war of words

Nikki Cross knows a secret - Credit: @MrJacobCohen

The show kicks off with Tomasso Ciampa making his way to the ring with his awesome entrance music, something he wasted no time in bragging about when he got into the ring. Ciampa called out Velveteen Dream, leading to Dream coming out.

Dream and Ciampa exchanged some angry words with Ciampa getting a 'Tough Enough' barb in and Dream calling Ciampa an angry little bald man. Unfortunately the two can't go at it verbally for long as they're interrupted by Nikki Cross.

Cross teased both Tomasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream, she got into Dream's face and told him she knows what he did, and then she knocked the mic out of Ciampa's hand and said the same thing to him. Cross then left the ring saying "I know, I know" over and over. Whoever attacked Aleister Black had better watch out!

1 / 4 NEXT