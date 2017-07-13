WWE NXT Results 12th July 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

A title match, a debut, and a huge return. Could we ask for more from one episode?

Another week, another blockbuster episode of NXT. This week’s show featured the long awaited return of Johnny Gargano. This is the first time we’ve seen Gargano since his ex-tag team partner Tomasso Ciampa turned on him and attacked him at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. This week’s show also featured the NXT debut of a former ROH Television Champion.

This week’s episode was main-evented by the Authors of Pain and Heavy Machinery as they battled over the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Aleister Black vs Bobby Fish

NXT kicked off with Aleister Black taking on the debuting Bobby Fish. The former Ring of Honor star came out to a massive ovation from the fans in Full Sail.

Black and Fish started off going back and forth before Fish briefly got the upper hand. He had Black on his heels going for the defence. Black hit back with a strike-backfist combo to floor Fish before hitting him with a sliding knee strike.

Fish rolled to the outside and Black taunted him with his trademark springboard backflip; Fish replied with a sleeper hold from the apron before sweeping Black off his feet. The action then cut to a commercial.

Fish was still unloading on Black when we cut back from the commercials as he took Black down with a snapmare takedown. Bobby started to work on Black’s ankle and leg, as he hit an inside low kick before taking Black down with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fish followed it up with a Single-Legged Boston Crab but Black reversed it into a roll-up for the 2-count.

Black tried to get up and fight on one leg but Fish locked in a sleeper hold. Black drove Fish back first into the turnbuckle to break free. Black followed it up with a high kick but Fish immediately hit him with an Exploder Suplex into the corner.

The two men traded right hands before Black rocked Fish with a flurry of kicks followed by a springboard moonsault. Black then connected with a jumping knee strike to take Fish down. Black prodded Fish back to his feet before hitting the Black Mass for the finish.

Aleister Black def. Bobby Fish