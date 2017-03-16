WWE NXT Results 15th March 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Kassius Ohno faced Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship in the main event.

Kassius Ohno returned to NXT and faced Bobby Roode

This week’s episode of NXT came from the grounds of the University of Central Florida. The show was headlined by Kassius Ohno’s NXT return as he faced Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship.

The Ealy Brothers vs. The Authors of Pain

We’ve seen the Ealy Brothers on NXT television before but nothing too substantial. They were set to take on The Revival last week when the Authors jumped them from behind to send a message. This led to the Ealy’s challenging the Authors on this week’s episode of NXT.

The Ealy Brothers looked super-confident as they headed to the ring but it wasn’t long before their bubble burst. Gabriel started off against Rayzar, and he briefly took control early before tagging in his twin brother Uriel.

Rayzar soon wrested control of the match back as he wiped out Uriel with a massive clothesline before headbutting Gabriel right off the apron. Akum then tagged himself in as the Authors hit the Ealy’s with the Super Collider.

They then hit Uriel Ealy with the Last Chapter before pinning him.

The Authors of Pain def. The Ealy Brothers

Paul Ellering got on the mic after the match and called out The Revival. Ellering said he created the algorithm for greatness in tag-team wrestling before promising that the Authors would soon become a dynasty.

#DIY’s music hit at this point. They came out and made fun of the word ‘algorithm’ before saying that they had never received a fair rematch for their NXT Tag Titles. They added that without The Revival, the Authors wouldn’t still be Tag-Team Champions.

As #DIY were asking for a fair rematch, The Revival’s music hit.

The Revival came out and said that they didn’t watch the division they created from the sidelines. Then William Regal’s music hit as he came out and announced a huge match for NXT TakeOver: Orlando. He announced a triple threat elimination match for the NXT Tag-Team Titles.