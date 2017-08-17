WWE NXT Results 16th August 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Drew McIntyre vs Roderick Strong, Asuka and Ember Moon sign their contracts and more.

NXT's go-home episode to TakeOver: Brooklyn III was headlined by Roderick Strong taking on Drew McIntyre with the stipulation that Roddy would get a title match against Bobby Roode after TakeOver if he won.

This show also featured the contract signing between Asuka and Ember Moon.

#1 Contract signing between Asuka and Ember Moon

We started off NXT with the long-awaited contract signing segment between Asuka and Ember Moon. NXT GM William Regal was in the middle of the ring with the contracts. Ember Moon came out first and was joined by the NXT Women’s Champion.

Ember lauded Asuka’s accomplishments and even mentioned Asuka breaking Goldberg’s undefeated streak. Ember then pointed out that the only time that Asuka had to take a shortcut was when she’d faced Ember.

She then added that Asuka had injured her in the past but she refused to play victim. She said that Asuka’s shortcuts had inspired her to become stronger and faster than she’s ever been.

After both women signed the contract, Asuka launched a verbal tirade in Japanese and the fans in Full Sail rallied behind her. She then raised her belt and the two women stared each other down.

We got a backstage segment from earlier in the day. Lars Sullivan asked William Regal for another tag-team match and despite Sullivan destroying his last two tag-team partners, Regal decided to give him another chance on the condition that he doesn’t attack his tag-team partner inside the ring.