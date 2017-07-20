WWE NXT Results 19th July 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Who will face Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn?

by Pratyay Ghosh 20 Jul 2017

Killian Dain meets Drew McIntyre in the main event to see who would face Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

This week's episode of NXT saw Killian Dain taking on Drew McIntyre to see who would be facing Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

We also saw Ember Moon taking on Ruby Riot in a match that was set up with a backstage segment last week.

Ember Moon vs Ruby Riot

NXT kicked off with Ember Moon taking on Ruby Riot. Both these women think they should be the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The two women traded pinning combinations soon after the bell rang but none of them managed to get the other down for the 3 count. The two women locked up and Ember hit a head scissors. Ruby Riot replied with a monkey flip after bouncing off the ropes. Ember Moon landed on her feet as fans started to chant “This is wrestling”.

The two women locked up in a test of strength and Ruby got the better of it and hit a couple of deep armdrags followed by a spinning hurracanrana. Ruby followed up with a headlock but Ember got free and tripped Ruby Riot before locking in a Bow and Arrow submission.

Riot got free and drove Ember’s face into the turnbuckle. She followed it up with a Saito Suplex for the 2-count. Ember replied with a flurry of kicks followed by a beautiful backbreaker/flatliner combo. As Ruby Riot struggled to get back to her feet, we headed into a commercial break.

When we came back. Ruby Riot was on the top rope and she flew off and hit a Senton. She followed it up with a cover but it was still just a 2-count. Riot’s right leg looked hurt as she charged in to hit Ember with a running knee but ended up running into the turnbuckle. Ember hit her with a spinning side slam before heading up to the top rope, looking for the Eclipse.

Riot got on her feet and hit Ember with a forearm before hitting a Frankensteiner from the top rope. However, she still just managed a 2-count.

Ember made her way back up to her feet and countered a kick with a rolling discus forearm. Riot looked to hit back with a clothesline but Moon dodged it and hit a Shotgun Kick to Ruby Riot’s jaw. Ember followed it up with a running forearm to the corner before heading to the top rope and hitting the Eclipse for the 3-count.

Ember Moon def. Ruby Riot

An incredible match to kick off this week’s episode of NXT.

We got a backstage segment where we saw Hideo Itami interrupting Kassius Ohno who was in the middle of an interview for asking for a match with him.

Itami looked physically angry as he kicked a trash can and walked away.