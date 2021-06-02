NXT Results: Huge interference in No.1 Contender's Match; Debutant answers Kushida's open challenge

NXT was bookended by two stellar matches. The show started with a three-way to determine Karrion Kross's challenger at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The main event was a Tag Team Title Match that pitted MSK up against longtime rivals Legado Del Fantasma.

We also saw Kushida defend the Cruiserweight Championship against a new face to the brand, Carmelo Hayes. LA Knight hoped to impress Ted Dibiase in a match against Jake Atlas, and Adam Cole made his long-awaited return to the brand. All that and more on NXT.

We started with Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, and Johnny Gargano as they all vied for a shot at the NXT Championship.

NXT No.1 Contender's Triple Threat Match: Pete Dunne vs Johnny Gargano vs Kyle O'Reilly

Who would challenge the NXT Champion?

These three NXT stars laid into one another with kicks, knees, and elbows hoping for a quick knock-out shot. As Johnny Gargano was first sent to the floor, Pete Dunne targeted Kyle O'Reilly's left arm and fingers. Dunne was caught in a surprise cross armbreaker only for Gargano to break it up.

O'Reilly was then trapped in a heel hook (Gargano) and armbreaker (Dunne) but was able to escape both. Gargano finally tossed O'Reilly to the floor before focusing on the Bruiserweight of NXT.

As Dunne escaped through the ropes, he let O'Reilly and Gargano wear each other down until the time was right. When O'Reilly set up for a submission, both he and Gargano were trapped by Dunne, snapping and stomping the fingers of both men.

They all traded a series of running elbows before O'Reilly slowed things down with a double dragon screw. Dunne countered the ankle lock with one of his own.

O'Reilly escaped and sent Dunne to the floor where the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion laid him out. Gargano hit the tornado DDT, catching Dunne with a kick to the head mid-move. The action was consistent throughout the break, where Dunne dominated for a time.

O'Reilly fired upon his competition with a series of kicks and knees laying out Johnny Wrestling. Dunne was next, and O'Reilly snapped his elbow with an over-the-shoulder arm breaker. O'Reilly planted Gargano on top of Dunne and pinned the former NXT UK Champion for a two-count.

Gargano caught O'Reilly with his patented slingshot spear but couldn't pick up the win. As they jockeyed for position, they were taken out by a forgotten Dunne, who dropped Gargano with the X-Plex for a near fall. Dunne stopped O'Reilly's heel hook on Gargano and set up for the Bitter End on Johnny TakeOver.

Gargano countered with One Final Beat before launching him like a lawn dart into O'Reilly in the corner. Unfortunately, he couldn't put Dunne down for good. Soon all three men were back on their feet and trading stiff shots. O'Reilly fell to the ropes before rebounding with a double clothesline that took both of his opponents' heads off.

O'Reilly locked in a guillotine on Gargano but was caught with a sleeper by Dunne. O'Reilly lost his grip and was sent to the floor when Gargano took Dunne to the mat with the Garga No Escape. Dunne snapped the fingers and set up for another Bitter End.

Dunne hit it, but the pin was broken up by Kyle O'Reilly's devastating flying knee. Before we could get a finish to the match, Adam Cole ran in. The former NXT Champion dropped Dunne on the floor with a brainbuster and rocked O'Reilly with a superkick. Gargano was knocked out with the Last Shot.

Results: No Contest.

Grade: B

William Regal and some NXT officials came to the ring to escort Adam Cole out. What did this mean for Karrion Kross? Would the match restart?

