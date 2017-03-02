WWE NXT Results 1st March 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Two title matches, one title match announced.

#DIY challenged the Authors of Pain in the main event

Another week, another exciting episode of NXT. This week, we had two title matches with Peyton Royce challenging Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship as well as Jonny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa getting their contractual rematch for the NXT Tag-Team Championships. We also got an update on the Kassius Ohno/Bobby Roode situation that exploded last week.

Patrick Clark vs Sean Maluta

The night started of with former Tough Enough contestant Patrick Clark taking on a member of the Samoan dynasty, Sean Maluta.

Maluta offered Clark a handshake as we began but Clark pushed Maluta away. The Samoan replied with a spinning heel kick followed by a series of strikes in the corner. He then hit Clark with a knee to the gut followed by a reverse Falcon Arrow and a Shining Wizard. Maluta then covered Clark for a 2 count.

Clark hit back with uppercuts and kicks. He then clubbed Maluta across the back before tossing Maluta across the ring. Clark then showed his power with a flawless suplex. Maluta tried to fight back with a spin kick but Clark hit him with a Famouser before pinning him.

Patrick Clark def. Sean Maluta

We got a promo from Eric Young after the opening match. Young warned Tye Dillinger against dragging his friends into their squabble. Young then added that he wanted Dillinger one-on-one.