WWE NXT Results 20th June 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

A fantastic main event preluded by strong encounters.

This week’s episode of NXT featured the blockbuster matchup between Aleister Black and Kassius Ohno. The show also featured the return of Ember Moon.

NXT started off with the returning Ember Moon taking on Peyton Royce, who was accompanied by her ‘Iconic’ partner-in-crime Billie Kay. This was Ember Moon’s first match since she returned to action from the shoulder injury she suffered at the hands of Asuka.

Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce

Ember and Royce started off trading holds before Ember took control with a running forearm in the corner. The Aussies soon started with their crooked ways as Kay pulled Ember arm-first onto the top rope while Royce had the referee distracted.

Moon came back with a leaping springboard crossbody but her momentum was cut short with a boot to the face from Royce. The duo then traded reversals till Ember connected with a head scissors before taking Royce down.

Ember then headed to the top rope to look for the Eclipse but Kay pulled Royce out of the ring right on time. Ember didn’t take well to Kay interfering and leapt off the top turnbuckle and onto her instead.

Royce used this time to hit Moon with the Widow’s Peak in the middle of the ring but a fired up Ember Moon kicked out at 2. A frustrated Peyton Royce got caught in the face with an elbow before Royce hit her with The Eclipse for the pinfall.

Ember Moon def. Peyton Royce