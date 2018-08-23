Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE NXT Results, 22nd August 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
23 Aug 2018

Can Pete Dunne continue his incredible UK title reign?
Can Pete Dunne continue his incredible UK title reign?

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV was as good as the other three NXT TakeOver: Brooklyns, which is to say incredible. Richochet and Adam Cole tore the house down and Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa tore each other apart yet again!

However, we'll have to wait to see the full momentum of the after effects of TakeOver Brooklyn because, as is usually the case with NXT, their post-TakeOver episode is usually a highlight show for TakeOver as well as a small breather for fans.

That being said, this week's NXT was certainly not without its notable moments. In fact there was a huge debut in the women's division and an incredible UK Championship match. Did Pete Dunne hang on to the title? You'll find out!

#1. Deonna Purrazzo vs Bianca Belair - Purrazzo makes her NXT debut

Bianca Belair looks to spoil Deonna Purazzo's NXT debut
Bianca Belair looks to spoil Deonna Purazzo's NXT debut

Deonna Purrazzo is one of indie wrestling's brightest female talents and she certainly showed why in her debut match for NXT against one of their own brightest, Bianca Belair. However it proved to be a bitter-sweet debut for Purrazzo as she found herself on the receiving end of a loss courtesy of the 'Est of NXT'.

The women exchanged a cagey opening sequence of holds and locks until Purrazzo nearly surprised Belair with the Fujiwara Arm Bar. Belair then retaliated with a Gut Buster for a near fall.

Purrazzo almost picked up the win towards the end of the match with a cartwheel and Drop Kick, into a Take Down and Fujiwara attempt, but Belair managed to break the hold and hit her finisher for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair Def. Deonna Purrazzo



