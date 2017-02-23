WWE NXT Results 22nd February, Latest NXT Winners, Review and Video Highlights

New Number 1 contender, an excellent UK tournament contender's match and a big return!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 14:24 IST

NXT this week ended with a huge comeback

The show began with a tribute to the recently deceased George ‘The Animal’ Steele. We saw a video package promoting the big Number 1 Contender Triple Threat Match for the show for Asuka’s title between Ember Moon, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce. We were geared up and raring to go! Let’s take you to the heart of the action.

Full Sail University was geared up as always for the show, loud and raucous. We saw another match being advertised for the night, this time between two other UK Tournament participants Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews. We also came to know that NXT Champion Bobby Roode would be facing No Way Jose, for this week’s main event.

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce (Triple Threat Number 1 Contenders Match)

We know who’ll face Asuka next week now

Ember Moon and Liv Morgan got babyface reactions, as expected, during their entrances. Nigel McGuinness picked Peyton Royce as his favourite to win the match. The women squared off, and after an initial flurry of offence, Liv Morgan seemed to be in control.

Royce tried to hit Morgan with a kick, but she bridged into a Matrix move, in what could be construed a tribute to Trish Stratus. Morgan went for the first pinfall attempt on Royce, but the latter would kick out and toss Morgan out of the ring.

Ember Moon entered the fray and hit Royce with a drop kick that sent out outside the ring. Moon jumped over the ropes right onto Morgan, but soon enough Royce would drive her into the steel steps on the outside.

Coming back from commercial, Royce was in control of proceedings. Morgan kicked out of a pinfall attempt and Royce kicked Moon on the outside, recovering from hitting the steps. Morgan tried to counter into a cover, but Royce kicked out.

Royce then tied Morgan to the ropes with her long legs. Ember Moon tried to enter the match again but was thrown off the ring apron by Peyton Royce. Another attempt by Moon to enter the ring was thwarted with a baseball slide.

Peyton had controlled most of the match. This allowed Morgan to counter again before Royce would regain control and kick Moon out of the ring once again. Another attempt at a counter by Morgan was foiled by Royce who seemed firmly in control.

With a drop toehold and a double stomp, Morgan regained a semblance of control countering Royce with a Bulldog. Ember Moon entered and broke up a cover. Ember Moon would be sent out of the ring again, this time by a Tilt A Whirl Headscissors move from Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce were on the top rope before Moon got her first bit of offence in, slamming both women from the top rope to the mat. While Ember Moon would go up to the top rope to deliver the Eclipse, Billie Kay would get involved and be the recipient of the move.

This would allow Liv Morgan to send Ember Moon out of the ring, and Peyton Royce to deliver a bridging Fisherman’s Suplex and win.

Result: Peyton Royce def. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon

Peyton Royce is the new Number 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

We saw a video package introducing the NXT Universe to both Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne. Their match was up. Before that, we saw a video package promoting former NXT star Kassius Ohno.