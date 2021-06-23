NXT Results: Top champion attacked by debuting faction; Kross takes out potential challenger

WWE NXT started with recapping last week's major return of Samoa Joe, who was revealed as William Regal's enforcer. Joe promised Regal that everyone on the brand would respect his power as the NXT GM or face his wrath.

Regal made several announcements regarding this week. Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will face off at Great American Bash but would pick their own opponents for NXT tonight. Cole, who faced Joe's wrath last week, kicked off the show.

Adam Cole refuses to wrestle on NXT

Adam Cole ran down the events of NXT last week, talking about Samoa Joe's assault on him, specifically. As far as picking his opponent for tonight? That wasn't happening. Cole was the new king of NXT, and Joe wasn't going to change that.

He was looking forward to his fight with Kyle O'Reilly at The Great American Bash but he wasn't wrestling tonight. At that point, NXT's latest signing, Carmello Hayes, came down to the ring. Hayes had a phenomenal showcase against Kushida last week and was looking to do the same tonight against Adam Cole.

Didn’t work out too badly for the last guy from what I remember? 🤔 #WWENXT https://t.co/pxGHt9uzA9 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 23, 2021

Hayes said he knew how to change Cole's mind, alluding to John Cena's "Ruthless Aggression" moment before slapping the taste out of Cole's mouth.

Adam Cole vs Carmello Hayes on NXT

Hayes laid out Cole with some phenomenal high-flying maneuvers. A springboard clothesline followed by a press to the floor saw Cole stunned. However, he caught Hayes with a pump kick as he was getting back in the ring.

A hangman's neckbreaker dropped Hayes, and Cole kept up the pressure by choking him out on the ropes. Hayes set up for a dive off the top, but the former NXT Champion cut him off and sent him to the floor. Hayes was launched into the barricade as we cut to break.

Throughout the break, Cole tore Hayes apart piece by piece. An ushigoroshi dropped Hayes, and Cole slowed things down with a headlock in the middle of the ring. The Panama City Playboy continued to disrespect Hayes, claiming that he didn't have what it took to stand in the ring with him.

After getting slapped a few times, Hayes woke up and rocked Cole with a pump kick. Adam hit him with one of his own but was planted with a suplex counter into a cutter. Cole just barely kicked out.

An enzuigiri and a Codebreaker dropped Cole for yet another close call, and it seemed that Carmello Hayes had the NXT Triple Crown Champion's number. That was until Cole cut his offense off with a backstabber.

Hayes rolled away from a Panama Sunrise attempt, but when Cole went for it anyway he was caught with a superkick. Hayes hesitated slightly before going for a springboard maneuver, allowing Cole to hit a superkick mid-air. The Panama Sunrise spiked Hayes after a fantastic showing.

Results: Adam Cole defeated Carmello Hayes via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B

Backstage, Franky Monet was still trying to steal away Aliyah and Jessi Kamea from the Robert Stone Brand. When Stone himself entered the scene, Monet's dog barked at him.

The Robert Stone Brand was set to take on Io Shirai and Zoey Stark tonight, and we cut to those two backstage. Stark and Io shared mutual respect for one another...but nothing else.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John