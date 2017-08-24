WWE NXT Results 23rd August 2017, Latest NXT Winners, Review & Video Highlights

The final bit of action from Brooklyn, this week!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 13:51 IST

This show looked back and looked ahead as well!

The fallout show after a Takeover is always a tricky one to enjoy, because while not many storylines are advanced, it happens in front of a packed Takeover crowd. However, the focal point of such special shows is to take a look back at the Takeover, and reliving the special moments.

That being said, there was much that happened in this particular episode and we bring you the highlights.

The show began with a look back at the highlights of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. No Way Jose entered the arena and began the Conga Line, dancing with his fans. Suddenly, out of nowhere, he was blindsided by the gigantic and monstrous, Lars Sullivan, a man who's been destroying his own tag team partners. For those who don't know, Lars Sullivan is considered by many as the next Brock Lesnar.

From outside the ring, to within, Sullivan rained punishment upon No Way Jose. After dismantling No Way Jose, Sullivan just left the arena like nothing happened. What a start to the proceedings!

Next. there was footage from the opening contest of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III between Johnny Gargano and Andrade 'Cien' Almas, where the latter picked up the win. Gargano was interviewed backstage where he was asked if the distraction caused him to lose.

Gargano did not make any excuses, and confessed that he needed to be better, as the road to mediocrity is paved with excuses. He promised his friends and supporters that it was far from the end for the underdog babyface.