WWE NXT Results 24th May 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Drew McIntyre faces Blake, Velveteen Dream finally debuts.

This week’s episode of NXT consisted of matches that took place before NXT TakeOver: Chicago. We finally got the debut of the Velveteen Dream as well as the match between Drew McIntyre and Wesley Blake. Let’s head straight to the results.

Aleister Black vs Curt Hawkins

NXT kicked off with Aleister Black taking on the man with the facts, Curt Hawkins. Would this match last longer than the last time these two met in London?

Black went on the offensive immediately, taking Hawkins down with a vicious knee to the midsection. Hawkins looked to fight back with a suplex but Black replied with a kick across the chest. He then headed to the top rope but Hawkins avoided his offence. Black recovered and hit Hawkins with a jumping knee strike.

Hawkins had had enough by now and he started a game of cat and mouse as he ran from Black, before taking the opportune moment to drive Black back-first into the apron. He followed it up with a chin lock inside the ring but couldn’t contain Black for long.

Black replied with two high-kicks to the chest and followed it up with a springboard moonsault. When Hawkins got back to his feet, he followed it up with a Black Mask to end this match in under 3 minutes.

