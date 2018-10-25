WWE NXT Results, 24th October 2018: Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 25 Oct 2018, 07:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black is back! Find out what happened in tonight's NXT

Aleister Black was back on tonight's episode of NXT and it seems he knows who attacked him after he confronted the completely unreliable eye-witness Nikki Cross during her match with Bianca Belair in the main event of last week's NXT episode.

It seemed more than likely that the former NXT Champion's return will be dramatic given that he was attacked and injured by a mystery assailant and then forced to drop the NXT Title he had fought hard to win. It also seemed likely that we were finally going to find out who attacked Aleister Black after all these weeks.

Also on the show was Kassius Ohno continuing his campaign against newbies in NXT. We also saw the debut of new NXT Superstar and Mae Young Classic 1 and 2 competitor Mia Yim and more Undisputed Era shenanigans.

So, as you can see tonight's episode of NXT promised to be a big one and it certainly didn't disappoint! Without further ado, here are the results from this week's NXT:

#1 Adam Cole Vs EC3

EC3 confronted the Undisputed Era - Credit: Jacob Cohen

Before anything happens we get a backstage segment of William Regal telling the security to get ready for Aleister Black. Regal wants to speak to him before he inevitably arrives and causes havoc in his quest for revenge!

The Undisputed Era hit the ring and predictably brag about Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly beating the War Raiders last week, conveniently leaving out the part where Bobby Fish returned and attacked them.

Adam Cole then told us he hadn't forgotten about his rematch with Ricochet, but before he can go on EC3 surprisingly interrupted and told Cole he wasn't worthy of a rematch, setting up a match between the two.

Even more surprisingly EC3 picked up the win against the former NXT North American Champion but before he could celebrate he was attacked by the Undisputed Era and they damaged his leg with a chair, seemingly writing him off the show with injury.

Result: EC3 Def. Adam Cole

1 / 4 NEXT