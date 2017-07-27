WWE NXT Results 26th July 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Two behemoths collide in the main-event and a former Impact star made her NXT debut.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 15:14 IST

Another week, another brilliant episode of NXT. The show was headlined by the match between Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno. This episode also featured an appearance by Raul Mendoza and the NXT debut of a former Impact Wrestling star.

Ember Moon vs Lei'D Tapa

Ember Moon kicked off NXT once again as she faced former Impact Wrestling star Lei'D Tapa who was making her NXT debut. Tapa is a former women’s football player and a former MMA fighter and she took the fight to Ember Moon as soon as the bell rang, using her superior size and strength to toss Moon across the ring.

She followed it up with a big headbutt as the fans got behind Ember Moon. Tapa looked to follow it up with a running forearm to the corner but Ember met her with a boot and hit her with a vertical suplex. Ember followed it up with a flurry of kicks to ground Tapa and headed to the top rope.

Ember hit The Eclipse from the top rope and that was all she wrote for Lei'D Tapa. It looked like Lei'D Tapa was in control but Ember just exploded out of nowhere to pick up the win.

Ember Moon def. Lei'D Tapa

Ember took to the mic after the match and demanded that she face Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. She promised to give Asuka all the competition she desired.