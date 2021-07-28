NXT Results: Huge betrayal sees top tag team break up; Former IMPACT Wrestling star pinned for the first time

NXT ended last week with NXT Champion Karrion Kross laying out General Manager William Regal. Earlier in the show, Regal had told Samoa Joe to handle his issues with Kross in a nonviolent manner. Needless to say, things were going to change this week.

The NXT Women's Champion Raquel González would also address the division tonight. With nobody, save for Dakota Kai, left to challenge for the gold, what's next for her?

Pete Dunne had called himself the toughest man in NXT and the best technician on the brand. A tag team that boasted both of those qualities, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, called him out on his claims. That led to this match tonight.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan on NXT

Timothy Thatcher and Pete Dunne started the opening contest. These two were bonded together, sort of, by Riddle. The BroserWeights, Riddle, and Dunne captured NXT Tag Team Gold in 2020 before the pandemic hit. With Dunne unable to compete in the US, he called on Timothy Thatcher to fill in. A week later, Thatcher cost Riddle and Dunne the titles.

The match kicked off with a stalemate, as these two technicians were evenly matched. Thatcher blocked a triangle choke, countering into a single-leg Boston Crab. Dunne rolled through to synch in a heel hook, with Thatcher countering into a pinfall attempt.

Tommaso Ciampa tagged in, as did Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Champion was taken to the corner, but he shrugged off chops for a series of his own.

A flying knee knocked Lorcan to the floor, and Ciampa stared daggers into the eyes of the Bruiserweight all the while.

Thatcher and Ciampa took turns battering the Boston-born bruiser. Eventually, Ciampa let Lorcan go to his corner to bring in Dunne. The former NXT UK Champion hammered Ciampa with a decapitating clothesline, but Ciampa recovered to lock Dunne in a seated chin lock.

Dunne grabbed hold of the fingers, looking to snap the digits of Ciampa. The Psycho Killer of NXT escaped, taking Dunne to the floor. Ciampa and Thatcher tossed both of their opponents into the barricade and patted themselves on the back.

During the break, Dunne and Lorcan took over, wearing down Timothy Thatcher in their corner. They focused on the leg of the Thatch-as-Thatch-Can instructor with various heel hooks and knee breakers.

Lorcan and Thatcher traded uppercuts and slaps, with Oney seemingly getting the better of his opponent. However, a flying enzuigiri allowed Thatcher enough time to tag out. Ciampa and Dunne were in, with the former going off on both of his opponents. A series of running uppercuts pelted Dunne and Lorcan as the CWC fired up alongside Ciampa.

A discus lariat turned Lorcan inside out, leaving Dunne in the ring one-on-one with Ciampa. A German suplex and double stomp to the hands set Dunne up for the Bitter End. Ciampa blocked, turning it into a Fujiwara Armbar. Lorcan tried to pull him off but was taken to the floor by Thatcher's ankle lock.

However, before they could secure the win, Thatcher was laid out by a returning Ridge Holland. Thanks to the distraction, Ciampa was planted with the Bitter End.

Results: Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A

Dunne and Locan forced Ciampa to watch as Ridge Holland demolished Timothy Thatcher. After that, a hellacious headbutt left Ciampa in a heap.

