WWE NXT Results, 29th August 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Pete Dunne and Ricochet have to co-exist against The Undisputed ERA in tonight's Main Event

Last week's NXT had the superb NXT UK Title match between Pete Dune and Zack Gibson, and on this week's episode Pete Dunne was front and centre again as he teamed up with Ricochet to take on the Undisputed ERA

That wasn't everything that happened though and this week's episode was action packed with storyline development and matches. We got to see William Regal back on screen and investigating who attacked Aleister Black and we got to see recent recruit Keith Lee in action!

So, without further ado, let's dive right into the action for this week's NXT.

William Regal begins his investigation

NXT's General Manager has a mystery to solve

NXT's best storyline going at the moment (move over the rise and fall of Johnny Gargano) is obviously the WhoDunnit? taking place over Aleister Black getting attacked in the parking lot a few NXT's ago.

This week's episode of NXT opened with Cathy Kelly approaching Regal and asking him why his office was so busy with people, including NXT's legal team, and asking if it was anything to do with Aleister Black's attack. Regal tells Kelly he wants the NXT Universe to know that his investigation starts tonight.

Up Next: Johnny Gargano addresses his NXT TakeOver loss to Ciampa

