WWE NXT Results 2nd August 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

NXT's building up to TakeOver: Brooklyn and it's been fantastic so far.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 15:53 IST

NXT is hot right now. We’ve had weeks of great wrestling from WWE’s yellow brand and this week’s episode just took things up a notch as we head closer to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

This week featured Johnny Gargano’s long awaited in-ring return, his first match since Tomasso Ciampa attacked him at the end of NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The featured bout of this week was Aleister Black’s next match and it turned out that his opponent is a former ROH Champion who was making his NXT debut.

Also on this episode, Asuka and Ember Moon went face to face while Bobby Roode gave an interview ahead of his showdown with Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Could a 3rd man get added to the NXT Championship match? Read on for full coverage.

Johnny Gargano vs Raul Mendoza

Johnny Gargano initially came out to DIY’s music and graphics but as soon as he appeared on the stage, the graphics changed to his name as his new (and awesome) theme song played. The man formerly known as Johnny Wrestling got a big pop from the fans in Full Sail. Gargano was followed out by former CWC competitor Raul Mendoza – an exception talent adept at lucha libre.

Both men looked good in the match. It started off by Gargano out-wrestling Mendoza as the fans chanted “Johnny Wrestling”. The two men did traded pinning combinations really fast. The sequence ended with Gargano hitting his signature rolling kick.

Mendoza got some offence in after this as he bounced off the ropes and hit a flying Enzeguiri. He followed it up by a series of strikes but that was as good as it got for him on this night. He missed a springboard crossbody and chased after Gargano only to be hit by Gargano’s trademark spear through the ropes.

Mendoza briefly fought back and managed to lay Gargano out but he wasted time as he went for a 450 Splash. Gargano moved as Mendoza managed to land on his feet but Gargano immediately locked in the modified crossface, which he calls the Garga-No-Escape. There was no escape for Mendoza, who had to tap out.

Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza

We got a look back at last week’s confrontation between SAnitY and The Authors of Pain. Paul Ellering then appeared with The Authors and he promised to write another chapter of pain before it was announced that SAnitY would be challenging Akam and Rezar for the NXT Tag-Team Championships in Brooklyn.