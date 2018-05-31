WWE NXT Results, 30th May 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

A shocking end to an incredible episode from the yellow brand!

Rohit Nath FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 17:30 IST

A highlight of the Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa segment was shown to start the show.

Aleister Black meets his next challenger

Lars Sullivan will be Black's biggest challenge in NXT to date

Aleister Black returned to Full Sail and addressed the confusion over who his opponent could be for NXT Takeover: Chicago. Lars Sullivan interrupted him and said that the dispute is over, and William Regal made the match between Black and Sullivan for Takeover: Chicago.

He said that he would take away everything Black worked for and that the champ was looking at the NEXT NXT Champion. Aleister Black went for the Black Mass but Sullivan caught it in an instant and delivered the freak accident. He lifted the title as a sign of things to come.