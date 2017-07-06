WWE NXT Results 5th July 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

A controversial end to the NXT Championship Match.

This week’s episode of NXT was headlined by the NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong. Johnny Gargano’s long-awaited return to NXT also got announced.

Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami vs Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

Wolfe and Dain’s actions last week led to Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami teaming up this week for this match.

Ohno and Wolfe locked up to start us off with Ohno taking control quickly. Ohno pushed Wolfe into the corner and hit him with multiple kicks before tagging Itami in. Itami hit Wolfe with a high boot before hitting a tornado DDT over the ropes. He then hit Dain, who was on the apron, with a boot. Wolfe regrouped and snapped Itami’s neck against the top rope. Dain tagged himself in hit Itami with boots as we cut to an ad break.

Wolfe was firmly in control when we headed back from the ad break. He stomped Itami before hitting a big splash for a 2-count. When Itami finally got back in control, he refused to tag in Kassius Ohno, who was in place on the apron. Itami hit Wolfe with a Falcon Arrow and went for a cover but Dain hit him with a running Senton.

Ohno ran in at this point to take on Dain. Wolfe came in at this point and hit Ohno with a running boot. Itami saw Wolfe coming and hit him with kicks but Dain got a blind tag. Itami hit the Go 2 Sleep but Dain ran in and hit Itami with a devastating running crossbody before pinning him for the 3-count.

Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain def. Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami

After the first match, we got footage from earlier in the day. Ember Moon was in the Performance Center giving interviews when she was interrupted by Ruby Riot. Ruby said that she was next in line for the NXT Women’s Championship before walking away.