NXT Results: Iconic title reintroduced; Top champions attacked

Tonight was NXT's go-home show before TakeOver: In Your House. We needed to fill out the card just a bit more, as the NXT North American and Tag Team Titles were not yet being defended on the show. That was remedied in a pretty exciting way thanks to Santos Escobar

NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his challengers were seen brawling with one another throughout the night, as they couldn't wait until Sunday to get their hands on one another. Would they even make it to TakeOver?

All that and more on an exciting episode of NXT.

Austin Theory vs Oney Lorcan on NXT

Before NXT tonight, the two men, alongside Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, got in a huge scrap.

Once the match started Austin Theory rocked Oney Lorcan with a picture-perfect dropkick but struggled to keep control on the mat.

His luck wasn't so good in the standing game either, as Lorcan mauled him with his stiff uppercuts. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was schooling Mr. All Day.

Theory managed to turn things around, catching Lorcan with a clothesline/slingshot stomp combination. Unfortunately, his mouth wrote a check he couldn't cash.

Lorcan caught him in the mouth with a back elbow. The match moved to the apron, where Lorcan dropped Theory on his spine. The former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne strolled out to ringside just as we cut to break.

Oney wore the hide out on Theory, focusing on his back with a camel clutch and backbreaker. As Johnny Gargano made his way ringside, Theory fired up and caught Lorcan with a rolling blockbuster.

The inaugural NXT Triple Crown Champion cheered on Theory and distracted Lorcan, allowing Austin to drive him into the barricade repeatedly. Theory hammered Lorcan with a hellacious short-arm lariat and followed up with a fallaway slam.

A leaping slingshot Spanish Fly took Lorcan down for a near fall. As they fell to the floor once again, Dunne and Gargano picked up where they left off, brawling and forcing several NXT officials to break them up.

Theory was a bit more distracted than Lorcan back in the ring, and the veteran took advantage with a full nelson slam.

Results: Oney Lorcan defeated Austin Theory via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B

We got some footage of LA Knight, who gave all the reasons he should inherit the Million Dollar Legacy. Of course, he'd have to compete with NXT's resident rich lad himself, Cameron Grimes. Ted Dibiase promised an announcement tonight regarding the situation.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Alan John