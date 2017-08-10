WWE NXT Results 9th August 2017, latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Two tag-teams debut, Roode and McIntyre face-off.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 16:36 IST

NXT is hot right now with less than 2 weeks to go until NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The showdown between NXT Champion Bobby Roode and challenger Drew McIntyre was advertised for this weeks show along with the long-awaited NXT television debut of the Street Profits, NXT's newest tag-team.

Along with this, we along got the second match between Oney Lorcan as well as a huge main-event featuring Andrade 'Cien' Almas and No Way Jose.

SAniTy call out the Authors of Pain

NXT kicked off with Nikki Cross screaming like a maniac in the middle of the ring. She was soon joined by Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe as she coaxed them to get into the ring.

As Akum entered the ring, the returning Eric Young jumped Rayzar at ringside and zip-tied him to the barricade as Dain and Wolfe attacked Akum in the ring. Dain hit Akum with three sentons before Eric Young locked in a modified Crossface. Rayzar desperately tried to help his partner and dragged the guardrail with him into the ring.

SAniTy pounced on Rayzar as soon as he entered the ring and Dain hit him with a Senton. Young then hit Akum with a Hangman Neckbreaker from the middle rope as Wolfe held him up.

With the Authors of Pain laid out, Nikki Cross went and collected the NXT Tag-Team Championships as Dain and Wolfe help then up.