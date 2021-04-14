NXT Results: New Champion crowned; RAW and SmackDown Superstars return for epic reunion

NXT has officially kickstarted a new era as the black and gold brand made its switch to Tuesday nights.

Newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions MSK were set to defend their gold in the opening contest as they went toe-to-toe with Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. Would their reign be short-lived?

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez celebrated her monumental victory before having a few surprises come her way.

The NXT North American Champion and NXT Women's Tag Champions retained their titles at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and it lead to an eight-person mixed tag team match tonight. The Way faced off against Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Shotzi Blackheart, and Ember Moon in the main event.

Also, Santos Escobar, after unifying the NXT Cruiserweight Titles, was feeling a little cocky. He'd put his gold on the line in an open challenge tonight.

We kicked things off with the new NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross valiantly returns as NXT Champion

At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to become a two-time NXT Champion. Kross and Scarlett made their way to the ring, with Kross enamored by his prize.

Kross acknowledged Finn Balor, calling him one of the greatest to ever step inside a ring. He said that The Prince was almost invincible as the NXT Champion. That was until he ran into Kross.

Balor claimed Kross' emotions were his weakness, but in the end, the newly-crowned champ knew exactly how and where to point his fury. At Stand & Deliver, he proved that, putting away one of the most dominant champions in NXT history.

When you're at the top, it's a long way down. That's the saying, but Kross considered that a total lie, as nobody will be able to out-train him, and nobody else's hunger can compare to his.

He vowed to be a fighting champion.

All may step up because Kross would knock them all down. No matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll.

Kross delivered one of his best promos in NXT tonight and has sent a message to the entire roster.

