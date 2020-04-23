Lumis and Fantasma surely had an eventful night

Last week we kicked off the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Tonight, we finished up the first round of matches, featuring Kushida, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, Drake Maverick, El Hijo del Fantasma, and Jack Gallagher.

Prior to NXT, Finn Balor reportedly disappeared, with his gear thrown around the locker room. As far as his match with Velveteen Dream tonight, NXT GM William Regal has removed Balor from the match.

Dream kicked off the night, claiming that he had been stood up by The Prince. Before he could continue, NXT Champion Adam Cole walked out to remind Dream that he's not worthy of a title shot, something that was believed to be a guarantee should he beat Balor tonight.

Cole claimed Dream was responsible for Balor's disappearance. As Dream was focused solely on the champ, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong ran in from behind, laying him out with a few dirty cheap shots.

The Undisputed Era looked to put Dream down, but they were interrupted by the North American Champion, Keith Lee. The Limitless One tossed the trio around with ease, saving Dream from an untimely "mishap."

Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Tegan Nox attempted to take out Raquel Gonzalez with an early cover. Gonzalez fought it off, but was surprised by Shotzi Blackheart. The tandem of Blackheart and Nox were able to stall Gonzalez, forcing a tag to Dakota Kai.

Blackheart planted Kai with a reverse sling blade before tagging in Nox, with both women hitting their own running senton splashes on the Captain of Team Kick. Gonzalez rushed them, but they were able to send both her and Kai to the floor, where Blackheart dove off the turnbuckle. Blackheart howled into the night as her opponents tried to get off the floor.

Kai and Gonzalez were able to take over during the break with a superkick from Kai laying out Blackheart. Though, she would make her way to Nox, who ran in to send Kai crashing to the floor. Gonzalez was peppered with punches, kicks, and clotheslines but managed to stay on her feet.

A headbutt stunned Gonzalez, and an uppercut/step-up enziguri combo set up for a dive. A distraction from Kai, though, allowed Gonzalez to catch Nox for a fallaway slam. Blackheart tagged, diving onto the powerhouse with a seated senton. Gonzalez would manage to put her away, however, with a one-armed powerbomb.

Results: Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall.

Grade: B-

Though Finn Balor was unable to compete tonight, William Regal managed to make use of the Vainglorious One. Velveteen Dream will team with Keith Lee later on tonight when they face the Undisputed Era in tag team action.