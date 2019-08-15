WWE NXT Results (August 14th, 2019): Breezango returns, Winner of the Breakout Tournament revealed

While Adam Cole succeeded in defending his title at TakeOver, the rest of the UE failed

The NXT Superstars rocked the world with another epic TakeOver event this past Saturday. NXT TakeOver: Toronto featured five incredible actions packed matches, including four highly competitive title matches. Tonight's episode of NXT was mainly a highlight show, though we got two highly competitive matches bookending the show.

The final match in the NXT Breakout Tournament took place tonight, where Jordan Myles faced Cameron Grimes. Myles defeated Boa and tournament favorite Angel Garza while Grimes knocked off Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, a man many felt would be in the finals with Garza, and Bronson Reed. Tonight, the two would fight for the right to challenge for any NXT Championship they chose.

We kicked off tonight with the reuniting Breezango facing the Forgotten Sons. Fandango recently saved Tyler Breeze from an assault from Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake, leading to Fandango's official return to NXT.

Breezango vs The Forgotten Sons w/Jaxson Ryker

Breezango reunited to take on the incredibly dangerous Forgotten Sons

Cutler started off the match attempting to bring Fandango down with a sunset flip. Fandango stayed on his feet, countering Cutler and sending him outside. Breeze tagged in and leapt onto Cutler, also managing to send a charging Blake overhead with a back body drop.

As Breeze went back inside and Blake tagged himself in, the referee was distracted by some brawling between Fandango and Cutler, allowing Ryker to take out Breeze from behind. Blake beat down Prince Pretty for a while before bringing his partner back in for a backbreaker.

Cutler trapped Breeze in the middle of the ring with a side headlock. As Blake tagged back in, Breeze managed to fight off their numbers game. Before he could tag in Fandango, Ryker yanked him off the apron. The referee saw and quickly sent the leader of the Sons to the back.

Fandango was finally tagged in, taking out both men with a pair of powerslams. He spiked Blake with a tornado DDT, taking out Cutler with a kick at the same time. As he went up for his leg drop, though, Cutler distracted him, allowing Blake to bring him back down. Cutler tagged in and dove onto Fandango with a body splash, but the pin was broken up when Breeze shoved Blake into them.

The Sons were sent over the top rope by Fandango, who tagged in Breeze before diving onto their opponents on the outside. Cutler was sent back inside for a slingshot backbreaker/elbow drop combination, giving Breezango the win.

Results: Fandango defeated Steve Cutler via pinfall.

A post-match interview from TakeOver was shown with Pete Dunne responding to his loss in the NXT North American Championship match. Dunne said that he should be champion now, and he hasn't taken his eyes off the prize. He'll be challenging the Velveteen Dream again very soon, and will be the next North American Champion.

