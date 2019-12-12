WWE NXT Results December 11th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

What a crazy night

NXT kicked off wand Adam Cole was in the TV control room, reminiscent of the nWo times. The first match of the night was for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Lio Rush (c) vs. Angel Garza - NXT Cruiserweight Championship match

What a night for Angel Garza!

Garza got the early advantage by dropping Rush on the apron and the champ stopped Angel from taking his pants off. Rush went over Garza for a leapfrog but landed throat first on the top rope.

Garza hit a Superkick as both men went for a punch and fell to the mat. Rush went to hit the ropes for his finisher but Garza grabbed his leg. Garza got Rush up for the Electric Chair but Rush bounced off the ropes for a Springboard Stunner.

Rush went for a top rope splash onto the ring floor but Garza got his knees up. Angel Garza picked up the win with a mere submission headlock.

Result: Angel Garza def. Lio Rush to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion

.@itsLioRush is picking up the pace against @AngelGarzaWwe with the NXT Cruiserweight Title ON THE LINE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C6JmTJs8pt — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2019

After the big title win, Garza brought his girlfriend out to the ring and proposed to her. She said yes and they celebrated in the ring before we headed for commercials.

Match rating: A

Shayna Baszler was in a pre-recorded promo where she said that she had made countless Superstars tap out and the same will happen to Rhea Ripley.

Finn Balor was not happy with William Regal for having to 'prove himself' as he made clear in a backstage segment.

Raul Mendoza vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes lost more than just the match tonight

Mendoza attacked Grimes as soon as the bell rang and took the momentum early on. Just as Grimes was turning the match in his favor, Kushida appeared at ringside. Distracted, Grimes took a fall and Mendoza got the win,

After the match, Kushida taunted Grimes by stealing his hat and running off backstage.

Result: Raul Mendoza def. Cameron Grimes

Match rating: C

