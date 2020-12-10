NXT TakeOver: WarGames was certainly action-packed, as two of the most gruesome WarGames matches took place on Sunday. The Undisputed Era and Team LeRae both emerged victoriously, and we got a new NXT North American Champion in Johnny Gargano.

However, the real takeaways from Sunday surrounded the NXT Championship. Finn Balor revealed that he would be here tonight, and look to further prove his dominance on his brand. We also saw a terrifying message warning us of the return of Karrion Kross.

Following a highlight package showing us all the great ups and downs from NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Finn Balor opened NXT this week.

Finn Balor addresses NXT and any potential challengers

The Prince is ready to take on all comers

The NXT Champion said that the time for team sports is over. Bragging rights? Nobody cares. The NXT Champion is back to do what he does best.

Balor said that some loved him and some hated him, but if they wanted to do anything about it all they had to do was come to the ring. Pete Dunne, almost instantly, took advantage of the invitation. The Bruiserweight stared down The Prince from the stage to the ring. Dunne said that they were cut from the same cloth.

Still, it's all about the gold. It was only a matter of time before Balor was back on the shelf and Dunne was holding the gold. He was interrupted by Kyle O'Reilly, the man who injured Finn Balor and nearly won the gold only a few months ago.

O'Reilly said that Pete Dunne was tough, but once again The Undisputed Era dominated. The Top Air Guitarist of NXT said that, though Balor won their match, he was left at home eating through a straw. O'Reilly wanted his rematch.

Out next was Damian Priest, who walked right by Dunne and O'Reilly to challenge the NXT Champion. The Archer of Infamy said it wasn't something that he wanted, it's something that Balor wanted as well. Balor grinned wide, and his three challengers began talking trash. Balor left the ring, and said on January 6th he'll defend the NXT Title at New Year's Evil. But who is he gonna defend against?

Karrion Kross' music hit just as Balor hit the stage, and Scarlett Bordeaux, covered in spikes, stared down the champ. Balor wouldn't let her say a word, saying "Let me guess. Tick Tock? Tell your boy that when he's ready, I'm ready." However, Balor wasn't the only one throwing down the gauntlet. Damian Priest also challenged the former NXT Champion.

Scarlett simply laughed and walked away.