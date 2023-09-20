We got another great episode of NXT tonight with Becky Lynch being attacked by two top superstars. We also got a champ vs. champ match while the finalists for the Heritage Cup Tournament were decided tonight on NXT.

Butch def. Tyler Bate

Duke Hudson def. Joe Coffey

Roxanne Perez def. Lola Vice

Dominik Mysterio def. Carmelo Hayes via DQ

Joe Coffey def. Nathan Frazer & Duke Hudson

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Kiana James & Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch kicked off NXT and said that she was now the mountain that the other superstars would have to climb to reach the top. She was talking about the rest of the locker room when Tiffany Stratton interrupted her.

Stratton said that she was owed a rematch no matter what and was going to take her title back. Stratton said that Becky had been bringing retired superstars in to beat them for clout before the champ attacked her.

Becky was beating Stratton up in the ring when Kiana James showed up and turned it around. Stratton and James took the champ down and kept kicking her on the mat before Lynch made a comeback as NXT moved on.

Backstage, Tony D and Stacks were trying to decide who should get a tag title match before they came to the conclusion that they should let the teams fight it out.

Becky Lynch was backstage after the brawl and said that she wanted to take on both Tiffany and Kiana in a two-on-one match tonight.

The Meta-Four were in the balcony dressed up as characters from The Matrix before NXT headed for the first match of the night.

Dominik Mysterio was backstage and tried to convince Trick Williams to walk out of Carmelo Hayes' shadow and make his own future in The Judgment Day. Trick said that he and Melo were inseparable, and Dom added that he thought the same about his dad too, before Judgment Day came along.

WWE NXT Results (September 19, 2023): Tyler Bate vs. Butch - Global Heritage Invitational match

Butch was in control early on with the small joint manipulation before Bate broke out and tried for a dive. Butch caught him with a forearm off the dive before Bate hit a deadlift suplex from the middle rope.

Bate got the airplane spin into a brainbuster before Butch dodged a powerbomb but took a DDT and the Bitter End. Butch came back with the Bitter End himself and picked up the win, earning his place in the tournament finals as the winner of Group A.

Result: Butch def. Tyler Bate

Grade: B+

Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail were shopping for clothes and walked out of the store with a lot of bags.

Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey - Global Heritage Invitational match on NXT

Hudson started off strong and hit a big hurricanrana before getting a back-body-drop for a near fall. Coffey came back with a side suplex before hitting a big missile dropkick and some suplexes. Duke took the Glasgow Sendoff but dodged the finisher and got a sudden roll-up for the quick win!

Result: Duke Hudson def. Joe Coffey

With that win, Group B is now in a three-way tie with Nathan Frazer, Joe Coffey, and now Duke Hudson all having four points each. There will be a tie-breaker tonight to decide the final winner of Group B, who will face Butch in the finals.

Grade: B-

Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice on NXT

Vice got the early advantage and went after Roxanne's injured arm. Vice got a submission hold on the arm, but Perez broke out and got a big kick. Perez got a top-rope elbow before getting some big strikes in the corner.

Perez missed the Pop Rox before Vice turned it into a submission. Perez managed to get her shoulder down with the hold locked in and picked up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Lola Vice

Grade: C

Eddy Thorpe was at his tree that Dijak was seen whipping with a belt last week. He said that he was about to unleash the savage trapped inside him and challenged Dijak to a strap match.

Becky was backstage, and Roxanne asked if she wanted help with the match tonight. Becky said that she could handle both heels by herself and that Perez should take care of her arm instead.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Carmelo Hayes on NXT

Dominik attacked Melo before the match and took his title. While Dom was busy looking at the title belt, Melo attacked him from behind, and the match started shortly after.

The two went outside, and Dom dropped Melo on the barricades before the latter hit a springboard leg drop on the ropes. Dom got a big DDT in the ring before setting up for the 619 and hitting it.

Melo dodged the following frog splash before he was dropped from the top rope. Melo sent Dom outside and over the announce desk, right into Ilja Dragunov. Dom sent Melo into Dragunov and hit him in the face as well before they returned to the ring.

Dragunov chased after the two champs and attacked Dom in the ring before trying for the Torpedo Moskau. Dom dragged Melo in the way and dodged the move himself while Melo got taken down. While Dom was on his way out, Dragon Lee came in from behind and took him out with a superkick.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Carmelo Hayes via DQ

Grade: A-

The Schism tried to convince Trick Williams to join their gang, but Trick said that he wasn't going to.

Nathan Frazer vs. Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey - Global Heritage Invitational match tie-breaker

Frazer and Coffey were in the ring early on, and Hudson tried to sneak in a quick pin attempt on Frazer. Coffey and Hudson traded lariats before Frazer took down both opponents with a DDT/neckbreaker combo.

Duke hit a massive suplex on Frazer before taking out Coffey with a big boot. Duke hit a spinning uranage on Frazer, but Joe broke up the pin. Frazer came back with hurricanrana on Duke, but Coffey sent Hudson outside and hit the spinning discuss clothesline for the win.

Result: Joe Coffey def. Nathan Frazer & Duke Hudson

Grade: B

Mustafa Ali was backstage and complained about Dragon Lee getting a title shot against Dom even though he beat Lee to earn it himself. He said that he was going to get even on RAW next week.

Stratton and James were backstage, and the former champ said that she had a little surprise planned for Becky tonight.

Briggs was mad about Fallon Henley defending Miles, who betrayed them last week. Corbin came in to tell them to shut up because no one cared about their problems. Briggs mocked Corbin before the latter walked out.

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James & Tiffany Stratton on NXT

Stratton and James attacked Becky on the ramp before she could even enter the ring. Becky was tossed into the steel steps before being sent into the ring. Lyra Valkyria came out to make the save and sent the heels running backstage.

Becky and Lyra ran after them and brought them back into the ring before we headed for what was now a tag team match. James was in trouble as the match kicked off with her and Becky in the ring. Becky sent James outside and hit a big sliding dropkick before Valkyria hit the same move on Stratton.

Back after a break on NXT, Becky was isolated in the corner before Becky tried to get the dis-arm-her and failed. The champ managed to hit a neckbreaker/DDT combo on both opponents before getting the dis-arm-her on James. Kiana broke the hold before taking the Manhandle Slam. Lyra came in with the frog splash and picked up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Kiana James & Tiffany Stratton

After the match, Stratton attacked Becky and Lyra with steel chairs before running away. Becky got on the mic and said that since Stratton wanted it so badly, they were going to face each other at No Mercy in an Extreme Rules match.

Grade: B+