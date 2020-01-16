WWE NXT Results January 15th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

What an episode!

NXT kicked off after a short tribute to the late Rocky Johnson and we got Keith Lee in the ring for a talking segment. Lee said the Undisputed Era's time was up and that he would win the North American title soon before the Era came out next and attacked Lee. Ciampa came out and assisted Lee but Lee's leg was injured in the process thanks to a steel chair shot.

Segment rating: A

We saw Tegan Knox return and it was announced that she would join the Battle Royal match later in the night.

The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews - Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match

A great debut match for the Broserweights

Andrews and Riddle kicked off the match with Webster tagging in for some quick moves. After a break, Riddle tagged back in and hit the Broton before Andrews came in for a huge double team move.

Dunne hit an Ankle Lock but Andrews escaped and hit the Northern Lights Suplex followed by a stomp. Riddle was looking for an Electric Chair to Andrews but Webster made the save and let Andrews hit a huge hurricanrana.

Riddle speared both opponents. Dunne was going to hit a Superplex but it was reversed into a Stunner from Andrews. Riddle then laid out Webster with the Bro Derek outside and this distraction allowed Dunne to stun Andrews with a right. Riddle hit the Bro 2 Sleep with the help of Dunne and got the win.

Result: The Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) def. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews and moved on to Round 2

Advertisement

Match rating: A+

Rate this match here.

Backstage, we learned that Lee had to be rushed to the lockers and might not be able to face Strong next week for the title due to tonight's injury.

1 / 4 NEXT