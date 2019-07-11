×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE NXT Results (July 10th, 2019): Street Profits face their first challengers, Kushida's next opponent revealed

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
652   //    11 Jul 2019, 07:02 IST

The NXT Tag Titles are on the line
The NXT Tag Titles are on the line

The Street Profits have been having a lot of fun on Monday nights, but had to get serious tonight, as their NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line. After being saved from a beatdown thanks to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, the two heavy brawlers were given a shot at the gold this week.

The NXT Breakout Tournament also continued tonight with another first round match. Jordan Myles and Big Boa looked to advance, with the winner taking on Angel Garza. All that and more on tonight's episode of NXT.

Io Shirai opened NXT with new music and a more sinister entrance. The crowd didn't give her a chance to explain her actions two weeks prior, where she viciously attacked Candice LeRae after the Genius of the Sky failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship in a steel cage match. The second Shirai walked out, she was met by a chorus of boos.

Shirai said that she doesn't need any friends, and doesn't need the support of the NXT Universe. With that, she rolled out of the ring and walked away.

Velveteen Dream hosted a press conference with several reporters. The NXT North American Champion was asked who he would be facing for the title next, but he said that question wasn't approved and moved on.

When asked about Roderick Strong, he said the Messiah of the Backbreaker was nowhere near worthy enough for a title shot.


Damien Priest vs Blanco Loco

Advertisement
Priest runs through another opponent with ease
Priest runs through another opponent with ease

A leaping high kick from Priest wiped out Loco before he had a chance to get started. Priest continued, driving his elbow into Loco's chest in the corner and planting him on the mat with a Falcon Arrow.

Loco slapped Priest across the face, which enraged him, sending him into the ropes twice for two lethal lariats. A cyclone kick followed up by the Reckoning put Loco away.

Results: Damien Priest defeated Blanco Loco via pinfall.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE NXT Street Profits Undisputed Era Io Shirai Velveteen Dream WWE Results WWE NXT Championship
Advertisement
WWE NXT Results (June 19th, 2019): The triumphant return of Adam Cole, a new NXT star debuts
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (June 26th, 2019): Shayna Baszler vs Io Shirai in a steel cage, Full Sail fans devastated following disgusting heel turn
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (July 3rd, 2019): Prince Pretty vs The Messiah of the Backbreaker, two more stars debut
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: XXV Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two major title matches announced for NXT next week
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why NXT has gone downhill in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT 10th April 2019 - Preview, Start Time, Match Card, Tickets, Where to Watch & more
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (June 5th, 2019): Fallout from NXT TakeOver: XXV, Tyler Breeze addresses his status with NXT
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: XXV: Ranking each match
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT TakeOver XXV Results (1st June 2019): Winners, Grades, Highlights, Reaction, Video Highlights & Analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us