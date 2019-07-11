WWE NXT Results (July 10th, 2019): Street Profits face their first challengers, Kushida's next opponent revealed

The NXT Tag Titles are on the line

The Street Profits have been having a lot of fun on Monday nights, but had to get serious tonight, as their NXT Tag Team Titles were on the line. After being saved from a beatdown thanks to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, the two heavy brawlers were given a shot at the gold this week.

The NXT Breakout Tournament also continued tonight with another first round match. Jordan Myles and Big Boa looked to advance, with the winner taking on Angel Garza. All that and more on tonight's episode of NXT.

Io Shirai opened NXT with new music and a more sinister entrance. The crowd didn't give her a chance to explain her actions two weeks prior, where she viciously attacked Candice LeRae after the Genius of the Sky failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship in a steel cage match. The second Shirai walked out, she was met by a chorus of boos.

Shirai said that she doesn't need any friends, and doesn't need the support of the NXT Universe. With that, she rolled out of the ring and walked away.

Velveteen Dream hosted a press conference with several reporters. The NXT North American Champion was asked who he would be facing for the title next, but he said that question wasn't approved and moved on.

When asked about Roderick Strong, he said the Messiah of the Backbreaker was nowhere near worthy enough for a title shot.

Damien Priest vs Blanco Loco

Priest runs through another opponent with ease

A leaping high kick from Priest wiped out Loco before he had a chance to get started. Priest continued, driving his elbow into Loco's chest in the corner and planting him on the mat with a Falcon Arrow.

Loco slapped Priest across the face, which enraged him, sending him into the ropes twice for two lethal lariats. A cyclone kick followed up by the Reckoning put Loco away.

Results: Damien Priest defeated Blanco Loco via pinfall.

