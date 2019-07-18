WWE NXT Results (July 17th, 2019): Adam Cole defends his NXT Championship, Matt Riddle is demolished by a former SmackDown Superstar

Adam Cole never said he wasn't a fighting champion

The NXT Champion finally returned from the Adam Cole Bay-Bay Championship Tour and put his title on the line tonight against a surprise opponent.

Kushida's undefeated streak holds strong, and a former NXT Superstar decided to come back to the Black & Yellow brand to face the Time Splitter. Apollo Crews was the next man to step up to face the Super Junior. Would he be the first man to succeed, or would Kushida continue his incredible run on NXT?

The NXT Breakout Tournament continued as well. So far, Cameron Grimes, Jordyn Myles, and Angel Garza advanced to the semi-finals. The fourth and final competitor to advance would be revealed tonight when Bronson Reed faced off against Dexter Lumis.

Tonight, we kicked off NXT with Arturo Ruas taking on Matt Riddle. Ruas had an incredible showing at Evolve's 10th Anniversary special, knocking out Anthony Henry.

Matt Riddle vs Arturo Ruas

Following a successful night at Evolve's 10th Anniversary, the King of Bros was ready for more action

Ruas managed to bring Riddle down to the mat, but the King of Bros was able to escape his grasp, making it back to his feet where the two men traded shots at each other. Riddle was picked up and slammed by the Capoeira Master, and attempted to lock in the armbar. Riddle escaped again, countering with his own armbar attempt.

Ruas turned the hold into a pinning attempt, forcing the hold to be broken. Riddle shot for the leg, but was brought down with a leg scissors takedown from Ruas, who continued to stay ahead of the Original Bro in the match. Riddle blocked a roundhouse kick and booted Ruas to the ground, but was met by the Capoeira Kick that finished Henry on Saturday.

It wasn't enough for Riddle, though, who responded with the Final Flash Knee and pounded him into the ground, forcing the referee to stop it.

Results: Matt Riddle defeated Arturo Ruas via TKO.

Following the match, a masked man attacked Riddle, completely dismantling him. He quickly revealed himself to be Killian Dain, and continued to annihilate Riddle, launching him into the ring post and following him to the ground.

In between heavy handed punches, Riddle was met by a few running sentons courtesy of the Beast of Belfast. The final senton drove Riddle through the stage at the top of the entrance ramp, leaving him writhing in pain as Dain walked away.

