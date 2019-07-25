WWE NXT Results (July 24th, 2019): Keith Lee brawls with Damien Priest, NXT UK star added to championship match at TakeOver: Toronto

The Panama City Playboy believes his prophecy for the Undisputed Era comes true at TakeOver: Toronto

With only a few weeks until NXT TakeOver: Toronto, tonight's NXT was all about setting up the event. Johnny Gargano will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match. Tonight, both men will pick one stipulation, with NXT General Manager William Regal picking the third.

Velveteen Dream also addressed the situation regarding his NXT North American Championship. The Vainglorious One has a lot of superstars looking to steal his spotlight, but one man has stood out among the rest, Roderick Strong. And with Adam Cole's prophecy seemingly coming true, it looks like the Messiah of the Backbreaker could be the one to dethrone Dream.

We kicked off this week's episode with the continuation of the NXT Breakout Tournament. The first semi-final match pitted Jordan Myles against Angel Garza, two men who impressed the WWE Universe with their incredible speed.

Jordan Myles vs Angel Garza

Two favorites of the Breakout Tournament battled in the semi-finals

Garza offered his hand at the beginning but walked away as Myles came in. The two tied up, with Myles catching Garza in a waist lock. Garza escaped, taking Myles to the mat and trapping him in the headscissors. Myles broke away as both men made it back to their feet. A wrist lock brought Garza to his knees, but he utilized the ropes, taking over with a wrist lock of his own.

Myles took Garza to the mat, grinding his knee into his head while synching in the hammerlock. Garza broke out and looked to attack Myles, but Myles avoided with a hand stand and hit a picture-perfect standing dropkick, sending Garza outside.

Garza lured Myles to the apron where he dropped him face first, allowing him to roll back inside and await the ref's ten-count. Myles made it back inside where Garza met him with a series of strikes. A double underhook stalling backbreaker left Myles bouncing off Garza's knee to the mat.

Myles' back was the focus of Garza here, locking in a camel clutch. He powered out of the submission hold, and countered a seated senton with a roll-up. Garza quickly broke out, though, and met Myles as he got back to his feet with a superkick. Myles crawled to the corner where Garza slammed his face repeatedly into the turnbuckles.

Garza taunted Myles before driving his head into the top turnbuckle, frustrating him and allowing him to counter. Myles beat his chest in with a series of roundhouse kicks, then brought him out for a leg trip, setting up a running dropkick to a kneeling Garza.

The running discus in the corner left Garza laid out below the turnbuckle. Myles went up, but his opponent rolled away. When Myles set up for a springboard attack, Garza countered with a dropkick. Myles broke out of the pinfall and connected with another running discus clothesline. A deadlift German suplex was enough to knock Angel Garza off.

Results: Jordan Myles defeated Angel Garza via pinfall.

Myles advanced to the finals tonight, where he would face either Bronson Reed or Cameron Grimes. During his celebration, Shane Thorne returned, taking Mauro Ranallo's headset, airing his grievances with NXT, a brand that opted to focus on eight new superstars instead of him.

