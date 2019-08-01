WWE NXT Results (July 31st, 2019): Returning Superstar saves Tyler Breeze from the Forgotten Sons

The North American Championship is the most sought after title in NXT

With ten days until NXT TakeOver: Toronto, several NXT Superstars looked to solidify their spot at the show tonight.

Shayna Baszler finally addressed her challenger at TakeOver, Mia Yim, who had taken out her henchwomen, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, in sneak attacks over the past month.

Tonight's main event featured both of Velveteen Dream's challengers at Toronto, Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong. The Messiah of the Backbreaker currently owns a pinfall victory over Dream, and believes he is owed a proper one-on-one shot. Dunne, on the other hand, was tossed into the bout when William Regal brought him over from NXT UK. Strong hoped to break the Bruiserweight before he could make it to TakeOver.

We kicked off the match with Tyler Breeze facing off against the leader of the Forgotten Sons, Jaxson Ryker. Ryker wanted to send a message to the rest of the NXT locker room by breaking the face of Prince PRetty tonight.

Tyler Breeze vs Jaxson Ryker w/Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler

Ryker shoved Breeze into the corner, showing his power advantage early. Breeze was whipped into the opposite corner easily, with Ryker intimidating him as he stood above. Breeze didn't let it get to him, getting back to his feet and lighting the big man up with a series of forearms. However, a running attack was caught as Ryker spiked him with a uranage.

Seated on the bottom turnbuckle, Breeze's face was met with two running knees before being brought out for two pendulum backbreakers. However, Ryker was caught with a series of kicks, stunning the big man. The Forgotten Sons attempted to interfere, leading to them getting knocked off the apron by Prince Pretty.

Ryker tried to finish him off with a cheap shot, but was caught by a victory roll instead, giving Breeze the win.

Results: Tyler Breeze defeated Jaxson Ryker via pinfall.

The Forgotten Sons immediately rushed the ring, with all three men laying the beatdown on Breeze. Before Ryker could connect with the powerbomb, Fandango made the save, sending all three men outside.

After a pair of superkicks to one of the Sons, Breezango stood united in the ring while Ryker, Blake, and Cutler.

