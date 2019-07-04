WWE NXT Results (July 3rd, 2019): Prince Pretty vs The Messiah of the Backbreaker, two more stars debut

Could Velveteen Dream's #1 contender be one of these two men?

Roderick Strong and the rest of the Undisputed Era continue their quest for gold tonight. As Adam Cole travels the globe for his BAYBAY World Tour, Strong faced off against Tyler Breeze in the main event of tonight's show. The winner would surely be considered for a future shot at the NXT North American Championship.

We also saw the continuation of the NXT Breakout Tournament tonight. Eight hopefuls looked to make an impact this summer, with the winner of the tournament geting a shot at any championship of their choosing. Last week, Angel Garza advanced to the second round. Tonight, his next opponent would be decided.

The NXT Universe was turned on its head after Io Shirai left her former ally Candice LeRae broken in the middle of the ring last week. Following a failed attempt in capturing the NXT Women's Championship, the Genius of the Sky took out her frustrations on LeRae, beating her with a chair before driving her through it. With Shirai out of the title picture, Mia Yim looks to be next in line for the title.

However, before she could meet Shayna Baszler, she had to go through Aliyah tonight.

Aliyah w/Vanessa Borne vs Mia Yim

Aliyah stretching out Mia Yim

Aliyah taunted Yim, calling her "ghetto", which led to the HBIC rushing Aliyah. Yim dropped her with a shoulder tackle, and nearly scared her out of the ring. A missed enziguri set Yim up for a dropkick, sending her opponent into the corner.

Vanessa Borne pulled her friend away from danger, forcing Yim to crash and burn in the bottom turnbuckle with a cannonball senton.

Aliyah took over, kicking her across the face and following up with a neckbreaker. In the corner, Yim countered a clothesline with a boot, then trapped Aliyah with the Tarantula.

Yim broke the hold before the five count, and was met with an enziguri, putting the match back in Aliyah's favor. Yim broke out of a backbreaker/rear chin lock, rocking Aliyah with a few kicks and connecting with the cannonball in the corner. A belly-to-belly sent her to the outside.

As Borne tried to get Aliyah back in the match, they were taken out by a suicide dive. Back inside the ring, a fallaway slam set up the Protect Ya Neck, giving her the victory.

Results: Mia Yim defeated Aliyah via pinfall.

Following the bout, Yim launched Borne into the steel steps before making her way to the commentary desk. There, she called out Shayna Baszler, claiming that she wasn't just coming for the NXT Women's Title. She's coming to "whoop Shayna's ass."

William Regal was interviewed backstage, where he was asked about the Io Shirai incident. Before he could get into it, the Forgotten Sons stormed his office, demanding a title match after they saw Yim declare herself the #1 contender.

Regal was asked if there was another team that should step up to face the NXT Tag Team Champions. Apparently, the Street Profits asked to face Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and they'll do so next week.

