WWE NXT Results (June 12th, 2019): An epic submission match, Undisputed Era look to continue dominating NXT

Kushida and Drew Gulak continue their war to prove who is the real Submission Specialist

Over the past few weeks, an ego filled mat-based rivalry has bloomed between the Philadelphia Stretcher and the Time Splitter. Since debuting on NXT, Kushida has caught the eye of Drew Gulak. Tonight, after weeks of build, we'd finally see them face off in a submission match.

The main event featured an absolutely stunning tag team match between two of the best brawling teams on the brand. Roderick Strong, teaming with Kyle O'Reilly after Bobby Fish suffered an injury, continued their year-long rivalry with Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and nearly managed to outdo their match last year at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

Tonight's opener, however, featured Io Shirai, Shayna Baszler's #1 Contender, teaming with Candice LeRae to take on the Horsewomen, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir.

Candice LeRae & Io Shirai vs Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir w/Shayna Baszler

LeRae kicked off the match by nearly picking up a quick pin via rollup to Jessamyn Duke. Shafir tagged in and was taken down by LeRae, also rolled up with a jackknife. She kicked out and was met by her partner outside, where LeRae dove onto them.

Shafir took advantage of a distraction as she got back in, knocking LeRae off the top rope. Duke got back in the action, taking out LeRae with some stiff kicks, including an ax kick to the back of the head. Shafir locked LeRae in a modified torture rack but was tossed into the corner when LeRae escaped with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors.

A strong kick to the gut from Shafir took Shirai off the apron, and the Horsewomen brought LeRae back to their corner. Duke continued the punishment, pelting her with more agonizing kicks. LeRae shoved her off, pushing her into Shafir. After an enziguri, LeRae finally tagged in Io Shirai.

Shirai ran through Duke with two running clotheslines and a double ax handle, followed by a tiger feint kick. A springboard dropkick sent Duke across the ring. As Baszler looked on, Shirai took a page out of the champion's book, snapping Duke's arm with a vicious stomp to the elbow.

Baszler saved Duke from a moonsault by pulling her to the outside. Shirai changed her focus to the Queen of Spades, diving onto her with an moonsault. LeRae dove onto Duke and Shafir, while Shirai handled Baszler.

Results: No Contest.

It is ABSOLUTE CHAOS as @shirai_io and @QoSBaszler unleash on one another amidst tag team action on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/5fAJCVORSQ — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2019

LeRae was pulled off of Duke and Shafir while Baszler and Shirai brawled to the back.

Velveteen Dream cut a promo highlighting his impressive reign as NXT North American Champion.

