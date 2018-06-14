WWE NXT Results: June 13th, 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

The final NXT before Takeover continued the build towards this weekend's event in Chicago

Lars definitely has the momentum heading into Takeover: Chicago

It was the final NXT before Takeover: Chicago, and with the card already announced, the final build-up officially began.

There are many stars who aren't part of NXT Takeover: Chicago this weekend and this week was their chance to stand up and be counted, whilst others took this as the final opportunity to send a message to their upcoming opponents.

War Raiders vs Ricky Martinez and Justin Storm

War Raiders picked up another confidence-boosting victory

War Raiders were able to show off the fact that they are one of the only big man teams in WWE who have agility. They took on the unknown team of Ricky Martinez and Justin Storm in a match that was seemingly built to make Hanson and Rowe look like a legitimate threat to the Tag Team Division in the near future.

The crowd was behind the team throughout as they chanted "War" and the painted duo then dominated their opponents and ended the match with a guillotine leg drop from the top rope.

War Raiders defeated Ricky Martinez & Justin Storm

After the match, the team formerly known as War Machine called out TM61 by proclaiming "They call themselves, 'mighty.' We'll show them mighty."

WWE then showed a video package that highlighted the feud between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano before moving onto a sit-down interview where Gargano claimed that it would be Ciampa who is leaving Chicago in an ambulance this weekend.