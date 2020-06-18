WWE NXT Results (June 17th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Cole's next title challenger will be confirmed next week on NXT while the Golden Role Models were in for a surprise.

NXT Champion Adam Cole is surrounded by several intense challengers to the throne.

Adam Cole begins to lose his grip on NXT while Santos Escobar makes an example out of an NXT Superstar

Tonight's edition of NXT was a special one, as two tag team titles were on the line. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and former NXT Women's Champions in their own right, Sasha Banks and Bayley defended their titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

The first match of the night was the NXT Tag Team Championship bout. Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defending their titles against veteran tag team Breezango. Tonight's special entrance for Tyler Breeze and Fandango was a special "remix" edition of Imperium dubbed "Emporium."

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) (c)

Imperium took quite an offense to Breezango's antics, attacking them right as the bell rang. Barthel brought Breeze to Imperium's corner, completely separating him from his partner.

Barthel tagged in and was caught by a surprising running crossbody from Breeze, sending Aichner through the ropes. Breeze's momentum was completely halted, however, when Barthel came in, sending him to Aichner who lawn darted Prince Pretty into the plexiglass.

Back inside, Breeze was again trapped behind enemy lines. Aichner and Barthel battered the Breeze for a few more moments, but he was finally able to tag in Fandango, who took out Aichner with a diving knee and Barthel with an arm trapped backbreaker. A powerslam drove Aichner into the mat, and he followed Imperium through the ropes with a big dive as we cut to break.

Back from commercial, and during the break Breezango rocked Barthel with a nasty pair of kicks. however, Barthel was able to make it to Aichner, tossing Breeze off the top for a brainbuster. Barthel, though, was stunned by a pop-up enziguri. Fandango tagged in, leading to the slingshot elbow drop "Faux Pas." Aichner broke it up by driving Breeze through the pinfall.

Barthel and Aichner failed to deliver the European Bomb, and Breeze sent Barthel to the floor with a Supermodel Kick. Fandango connected with the Last Dance on Aichner. Still, Barthel broke it up, saving their title reign.

As Breeze and Barthel fell to the floor, Indus Sher came out to make an impact. However, they were met by Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

Barthel knocked Breeze off the apron and into the teams, but was rolled up by Fandango. Luckily for Imperium, Aichner was the legal man, and he spiked Fandango out of the pin with a DDT.

Results: Imperium retained their NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango via pinfall.

Grade: A-

Tom Phillips interviewed Velveteen Dream, who was asked about his partnership with Dexter Lumis.

Speak of the devil, Lumis appeared behind Dream's couch to leave him a drawing of the two as NXT Tag Team Champions.

