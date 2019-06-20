WWE NXT Results (June 19th, 2019): The triumphant return of Adam Cole, a new NXT star debuts

The Undisputed Era returns

A few weeks out from NXT TakeOver: XXV, Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era returned to NXT. Cole hasn't been here since winning the NXT Championship from Johnny Gargano. Tonight he planned on celebrating with the rest of his crew, while continuing to fulfill the prophecy he laid out for the group back in January.

In order to do this, the Undisputed Era will have to topple the NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream and the NXT Tag Team Champions the Street Profits. Before they can move onto complete domination, they had some unfinished business with some huge fan favorites.

Tonight also gave us the debut of Damien Priest, formerly known as Punishment Martinez, and the introduction of a new tournament which kicks off next week!

Surrounded by the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole held the NXT Champion high above his head. The Panama City Playboy said that his prophecy of the faction being draped in gold is slowly coming true, and this is just the start. Cole claims that they plan on remaking the NXT Universe into a more Undisputed image.

At that point, Cole pointed to the tron, giving us an Undisputed Era only intro to NXT. It was revealed that Kyle O'Reilly was the one behind the video, and he was showered in "Thank You Kyle" chants. Cole called out Velveteen Dream and the Street Profits, as O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong will be challenging them soon.

The Era plans on collecting all the gold soon, and with that, nobody will be able to touch them. Before he could continue, Cole was interrupted by NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream.

Dream said that the NXT Experience has nothing to do with the Undisputed Era, but the Vainglorious One himself. He said that, though he's holding one title already, he'd love to get his hands on the NXT Championship.

Roderick Strong insulted Dream, claiming he didn't deserve to be the North American Champion. He was immediately cut off by Matt Riddle. The King of Bros reminded the Undisputed Era that he's beaten both Strong and Adam Cole in the past.

Cole called Riddle jealous, claiming that he's upset at the lack of gold Riddle has had since joining NXT, and suggested that maybe he go back to writing reviews for "wrestlers from the Attitude Era."

Prince Pretty was the next man to cut into the Undisputed Era's mic time. Tyler Breeze said that he doesn't care who is undisputed, and he doesn't care who is better looking (though, he knows it's him). What he does care about is the Era trying to claim responsibility for building the brand Breeze helped create all those years ago.

It was then revealed that Breeze, Dream, and Riddle would take on any three members of the Undisputed Era in the main event tonight.

We saw another highlight video of Io Shirai and Shayna Baszler's ongoing rivalry. The two will face off one final time in a Steel Cage match next week on NXT. The Queen of Spades won't have Jessamyn Duke or Marina Shafir to pull her out of a bad situation this time around.

