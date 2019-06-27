WWE NXT Results (June 26th, 2019): Shayna Baszler vs Io Shirai in a steel cage, Full Sail fans devastated following disgusting heel turn

Shayna Baszler sandwiched between Io Shirai and the unforgiving steel cage

After months of Shayna Baszler using Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to retain the NXT Women's Championship, her longtime rival Io Shirai finally would get a fair shake at the champion thanks to a steel cage. With the rest of the horsewomen unable to get inside the structure, Shirai finally had a real one-on-one match with the Queen of Spades.

The NXT Breakout Tournament kicked off on tonight's episode of NXT, with Joaquin Wilde, formerly DJZ, taking on Angel Garza. Last week it was revealed that eight up and coming NXT Superstars would get a chance at a championship of their choosing should they make it to the end of the tournament.

Joaquin Wilde vs Angel Garza

Wilde and Garza locked up, with Garza quickly forcing his opponent into the ropes. Wilde managed to lock in a headlock, and after an attempted counter, tossed Garza onto his back with a delayed snapmare.

Garza and Wilde picked up the pace here, leaving Garza on his knees while Wilde sprang to his feet. A cheap shot rocked Wilde, but he fought out of the corner with a springboard arm drag and a tilt-a-whirl crossbody splash. Garza kicked out at two.

Whether it's a clothing reveal or impressive offense, @AngelGarzaWwe is all about SHOWING OFF in the first round of the #NXTBreakoutTourney! #WWENXT @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/FOreRNkvEw — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2019

Wilde launched into a tilt-a-whirl headscissors attempt, but Garza turned it into a facebuster, then popped Wilde up into a boot to the jaw. Garza then stripped his pants, revealing all red tights. Tossed into the corner, Wilde suffered through a series of kicks. A package powerbomb turned facebuster nearly gave Garza the win.

Wilde fought out only to be dropped with a crescent kick, where he was locked in the straight jacket. Wilde reversed, locking in his own version of the hold, but Garza pelted him in the dome with three kicks. Wilde brought him down with a crossbody and stunned him with a pop up double foot strike. Rolling him up, he only managed to get a two count.

Garza rolled outside and attempted to walk away from a suicide dive attempt. Wilde caught himself and dove through the turnbuckle, sending Garza crashing into the ramp. Back inside, Garza followed Wilde to the top rope. After the two fought for control, Garza sent Wilde spiraling to the mat with a top rope Spanish Fly.

Stunned that he kicked out, Garza was nearly defeated by a crucifix pin. Kicking out, he nearly knocked out Wilde with a delayed dropkick to the head, finishing him with the Butterfly Stunner.

Results: Angel Garza defeated Joaquin Wilde via pinfall.

