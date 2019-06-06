WWE NXT Results (June 5th, 2019): Fallout from NXT TakeOver: XXV, Tyler Breeze addresses his status with NXT

Bianca Belair looked to dominate Mia Yim and get back into the title hunt

NXT TakeOver: XXV has been considered by many to be one of the greatest TakeOver events in the brand's history. Five matches of non-stop top-tier action was finished with an incredible NXT Championship match, where Adam Cole managed to knock off Johnny Gargano, finally capturing the title after claiming that the Undisputed Era would be dripping in gold in 2019 five months ago.

Tonight, we saw recaps of each title match that took place at TakeOver, along with two great match-ups that were filmed prior to the event going live. To start the show, the Limitless Keith Lee continued to move up the ladder as he faced off against the Finest Kona Reeves.

In our main event of the night, the rubber match between Mia Yim and Bianca Belair took place. With a win tonight, one of these superstars could end up in a future championship match with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Keith Lee vs Kona Reeves

Kona Reeves and the NXT Universe basked in the glory of the Limitless One

Lee easily escaped a wrist lock from Reeves, turning it around and forcing him into the ropes. Lee pulled him back into the middle of the ring and continued to place a severe amount of torque on his wrist. Reeves leaped over the ropes onto the floor to escape his grasp but was again yanked back inside.

A strong right from Reeves finally broke the hold. Lee caught him coming off the ropes, attempting to toss him over head. Reeves faked a knee injury, bringing Lee close for a dirty headbutt to the jaw. This left Lee stunned as he took several big shots from the Finest. A running knee took him down, but he broke out of a pinfall by one.

Reeves locked in a surfboard stretch to a kneeling Lee. As the big man tried to break the hold with pure strength, Reeves rocked him in the back of the head with an elbow strike. At this point, though, Lee began hulking up, only getting angrier as each strike landed. Finally, back to his feet, he caught Reeves with several punches and mowed over him with a running crossbody.

Reeves lured him to the ropes, dropping him shoulder first into the ropes. A uranage inside the ring nearly put Lee away, but he broke out at two. A step up knee was countered with a punch to the patella, followed by a rolling back elbow and a pounce. The Limit Breaker nearly left Reeves in a crater in the ring as he was pinned.

Results: Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves via pinfall.

At TakeOver, Candice LeRae had Io Shirai's back, attempting to thwart the interference from the Horsewomen during the Women's Championship match. Though Shirai still lost, she left the ring on top as she battered Shayna Baszler with a steel chair. Next week, Shirai and LeRae will team up to take on Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke in tag team action.

We were treated to highlights of the NXT Tag Team Championship match at TakeOver. The Street Profits overcame the Forgotten Sons, Undisputed Era, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Post-match, the new champions celebrated with the cameraman that, according to Ford and Dawkins, had been with them from day one.

Tyler Breeze was met backstage following his match with Velveteen Dream for the North American Championship. Though he didn't win, he put on an amazing show and said that he was here to stay. He's now and forever NXT.

