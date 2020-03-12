WWE NXT Results (March 11th 2020): Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What has happened to Johnny Gargano?

WWE delivered an action-packed episode of NXT tonight, as we were treated to two title matches. The Broserweights would defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, while Cameron Grimes challenged Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

We also continued the qualifying matches for the women's ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa. The Head Baddie in Charge took on the cruel Captain of Team Kick, Dakota Kai.

Tonight's episode of NXT took place in the WWE Performance Center, and we kicked off with the NXT North American Championship match!

NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes vs Keith Lee (c)

No matter where NXT is, the WWE Universe will forever Bask in his Glory

Cameron Grimes rushed in for a boot but was tossed 360 degrees by the Limitless One. Lee was able to block any attempted takedowns by his challenger and nearly caved his chest in with the Grizzly Magnum chop.

A few kicks caught Lee off guard and sent him to the floor, but he recovered and caught Grimes diving off, nearly powerbombing him on the ramp. Grimes held onto the ropes and stomped on Lee's face, but a second dive saw Lee catch him with ease.

Grimes avoided a second Spirit Bomb but was cut off the apron, crashing to the floor. Lee continued to clobber him inside the ring, taking him to the corner. While he set up for a superplex, Grimes escaped and kicked him off the turnbuckle. A high angle cross body took Lee off his feet for the first time in the match.

Advertisement

Lee was flustered here, and Grimes was constantly able to avoid any big impacts thrown out by the champion. Lee bounced off the turnbuckle, allowing Grimes to trip him up and work him over with a rear chin lock.

Grimes connected with a series of chest kicks and locked in an octopus stretch. Lee was able to break out simply by standing up, and cut Grimes in half with a cross body block. Grimes escaped both the Big Bang Catastrophe and Spirit Bomb, and rocked Lee with a superkick and roundhouse kick. A bridging German suplex earned the challenger a two-count.

A tilt-a-whirl DDT also nearly dethroned Lee. Grimes set up for the Cave In but was instead caught in another powerbomb attempt. Though Grimes broke away, the Pounce launched him nearly out of the ring. Big Bang Catastrophe dashed all hopes of Grimes' title hopes.

Results: Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall.

After the match, Lee was blindsided by Damian Priest, who hammered the champion with a nightstick. Before he could dish out anymore damage, he was chased off by Dominik Dijakovic. However, Lee didn't see who attacked him, so when Dijakovic attempted to pick him up, he was met with a pop-up powerbomb instead.

1 / 7 NEXT