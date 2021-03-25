NXT Results: WWE Hall Of Famer adds stipulation to Title Match at Stand & Deliver; Top Champion laid out

On NXT last week, Danny Burch was injured in the main event match, teaming up with his partner Oney Lorcan to defend the Tag Team Titles against Karrion Kross and Finn Balor. Due to this fact, the titles have been vacated. Hopefully, we'll hear more on this tonight.

The NXT UK Champion WALTER also appeared last week, joining Imperium in beating down Tommaso Ciampa. Tonight, WALTER would go after Drake Maverick, who believed that Imperium was responsible for Killian Dain's disappearance.

We kicked things off with a tag team match, featuring the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Zoey Stark and Io Shirai on NXT

The first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions kicked off the night

Raquel Gonzalez kicked off this opening contest with Zoey Stark. The No. 1 contender to Io Shirai's Women's Title looked set to prove her dominance by tearing down one of the brand's brightest newcomers.

Gonzalez, though, was surprised by Stark's technical prowess. An arm wrench left Raquel in a lot of pain and set her up for a running hurricanrana.

Gonzalez was rocked by a step-up enziguri on the apron and a pump knee strike in the corner, but one heavy clothesline was enough to shift momentum. Dakota Kai tagged in, and the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions pulled out an assisted diving double stomp.

Advertisement

Stark kicked out and eventually got Kai to her corner, tagging in the NXT Women's Champion. Io Shirai ducked a big boot and caught the Captain of Team Kick with a running basement dropkick.

Shirai and Stark took turns wearing down Kai, but a hair pull was enough to give Dakota time to get to her partner. Gonzalez squared off with Stark once again.

Gonzalez was battered by a series of kicks but caught Starks when she went for a running crossbody. Kai tagged back in and the duo hit the elevated Go To Kick for a close call. Throughout the break, Kai and Gonzalez mauled Stark as she continued to reach for NXT's Genius of the Sky.

A high Gory Special nearly got a submission victory, but Gonzalez couldn't keep the grip. Stark rolled through and dazed Gonzalez with an enziguri. Kai tagged in, as did the NXT Women's Champion.

Advertisement

Shirai ran wild on both Kai and Gonzalez, pelting them both with strong strikes. A series of running knees rocked them both, leaving Gonzalez alone for a 619. Shirai hit a missile dropkick and set up Starks for a springboard version of the same kick.

Gonzalez fell to the floor but wasn't safe as a crossbody from Stark took her out. The newcomer drove Kai and Gonzalez headfirst into the ring post, setting up Io Shirai for the moonsault on Gonzalez. Back in the ring, though, Gonzalez avoided the 450 Splash and hit her Single arm powerbomb, though she wasn't able to capitalize.

After booting Shirai off the apron, a second powerbomb nearly drove Stark through the ring. That was enough for the win.

Results: Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark & Io Shirai via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A-

Kai distracted Shirai, allowing Gonalez to run through her with a big boot. On the floor, Gonzalez lifted Shirai and bounced her off the announcer's desk with her powerbomb.

We got footage of Adam Cole interrupting Kyle O'Reilly's BJJ class and trying to get some early revenge. Kyle was seen coming into the CWC, flanked by security. Roderick Strong approached, saying that they needed to take the fight to Cole.

"There is no more 𝒖𝒔. This is between 𝒎𝒆 and 𝒉𝒊𝒎." - @KORcombat



"You know, both of you, can go to hell." - @roderickstrong



There are no more alliances, and there is no more #UndisputedERA. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AZx0LKHTpj — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2021

O'Reilly appreciated the gesture, but there was no more "we." There was no more Era. This was between O'Reilly and Cole. Strong told both of them to go to Hell before storming off.

1 / 7 NEXT