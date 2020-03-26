WWE NXT Results (March 25th, 2020): Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

Two shocking debuts and return of top Superstar from injury headlines tonight's episode of NXT

Triple H has laid down an ultimatum to both Ciampa and Gargano!

A night full of surprises

Tonight's NXT was a total opposite from the week before, giving us nonstop action for the first hour of the show. In fact, besides a few promos, it was nothing but matches, something that we haven't seen from WWE since they began recording at the Performance Center.

This week, we continued to fill out the NXT Women's No.1 Contender Ladder match, with two competitors qualifying for the bout. We also heard from Keith Lee, wo we'd last seen mistakenly attacking Dominik Dijakovic.

At the end of the night, Triple H would also address the Johnny Gargano/Tommaso Ciampa situation.

We opened the show with the veteran Tyler Breeze taking on the blue-chipper Austin Theory. A few weeks back, Theory claimed that Breeze wasn't considered a star. Breeze was the one to get the upper hand when he stated that Theory was nothing but a flash in the pan. Tonight, Theory had the opportunity to prove one of the founding fathers of NXT wrong.

Austin Theory vs Tyler Breeze

Theory aimed to get in Breeze's head, hitting all of his iconic poses and taunts. A picture-perfect dropkick from Breeze brought Theory into the game, though. He avoided the Supermodel Kick and took Breeze down with the rolling blockbuster.

The 22-year-old berated Breeze for being an old man in a young man's game while trapping him in the middle of the ring with a rear chin lock. A slingshot dropkick sent Breeze to the floor as we cut to commercial break.

Life moves pretty fast, if you don't stop and look around once in awhile, you just might miss... THE FUTURE! ☝️#WWENXT @austintheory1 @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/XiJejs5YT7 — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

When we returned, Theory was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Breeze. However, he managed to catch Breeze coming off the turnbuckle, spinning him around for an argentine spin-out powerbomb. Breeze was taken to the outside where he was launched into the guardrail. With no fans sitting behind it, Breeze landed on the concrete floor.

Theory attempted to win by count-out, but Breeze rolled back in. Breeze countered a powerbomb with a hurricanrana and rocked the youngster with a quick knee to the jaw. Though he would be caught in a turnbuckle bomb, he was able to send Theory to the apron. Theory responded with a slingshot blockbuster attempt but was rocked with a Supermodel kick out of mid-air. Somehow he was able to kick out at two.

An enziguri dazed Theory and allowed Breeze to move up top. However, Theory knocked him off the ropes and hit an ushigoroshi that almost put Breeze away. Mr. All Day stomped out Breeze before grabbing Breeze's phone. He cut a promo on it, allowing Breeze to recover and connect with the Beauty Shot.

Results: Tyler Breeze defeated Austin Theory via pinfall.

